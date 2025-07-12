E-Paper | July 12, 2025

Poland’s Iga Swiatek thrashes Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to win first Wimbledon title

Reuters Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 10:55pm
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates with the winner’s trophy, the Venus Rosewater Dish, as she shows it to the crowd from the Centre Court balcony after winning her women’s singles final tennis match against US player Amanda Anisimova on the thirteenth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, UK, July 12. — AFP
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates with the winner’s trophy, the Venus Rosewater Dish, as she shows it to the crowd from the Centre Court balcony after winning her women’s singles final tennis match against US player Amanda Anisimova on the thirteenth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, UK, July 12. — AFP

Eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland overwhelmed No 13 Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first Wimbledon championship on Saturday in London.

It is the sixth Grand Slam singles title for Swiatek, 24, and her first tournament victory since Roland Garros in 2024. She has never lost a Grand Slam final.

The lopsided 57-minute result was the first “double bagel” in a major final since Steffi Graff routed Natasha Zvereva 6-0, 6-0 to win the 1988 French Open. It was the first 6-0, 6-0 women’s final at Wimbledon since 1911.

“It seems super surreal,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview. “First, I want to congratulate Amanda for an amazing two weeks. You should be proud of the work you are doing, and I hope we will play more finals here.”

Anisimova, 23, was appearing in her first major final. She committed five double faults and finished with only eight winners and 28 unforced errors.

Swiatek never faced a break point to become Poland’s first Wimbledon singles champion. She converted six of nine break chances and finished with 10 winners and 11 unforced errors.

With Swiatek’s win on the grass courts of the All England Club, the former World No 1 has won Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces: four French Opens on clay (2020, 2022-24) and the US Open hardcourt in 2022.

“I didn’t even dream, for me it was way too far. I feel like I am already an experienced player after winning the Slams before, but I never expected this one,” Swiatek said. “This year I really, really enjoyed it and feel I improved my form here. It’s amazing and I’m going to enjoy this moment.”

Despite the disappointing finish, Anisimova’s performance in London, including a win over World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, will vault her into the Top 10 for the first time on Monday.

“Congratulations Iga. Thank you to everyone who’s supported me,” Anisimova said at the trophy presentation.

“It’s been an incredible fortnight for me and even though I ran out of gas today and I wish I could have put in a better performance for you today, you guys still lifted me up, so thank you so much.”

It was the 100th career Grand Slam match win for Swiatek, who improved to 100-20 since making her main draw debut in 2019.

She is the eighth consecutive first-time women’s champion at Wimbledon since Serena Williams won her seventh title in 2016.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gruesome murders
Updated 12 Jul, 2025

Gruesome murders

Long-term security can only be achieved when there is equitable development across Balochistan.
Solar policy
12 Jul, 2025

Solar policy

SOLAR net metering reforms are back in the limelight. On Thursday, Power Minister Awais Leghari announced that he...
New hope
12 Jul, 2025

New hope

EDUCATION shapes the destiny of a nation. Sadly, Pakistan’s public education sector is experiencing a national...
PIA privatisation
Updated 11 Jul, 2025

PIA privatisation

While it does give the privatisation authorities a much-needed head-start, it will not be sustainable unless preceded by policy and regulatory reforms.
Beyond expectations
11 Jul, 2025

Beyond expectations

THESE are tough times, but the country is lucky enough to still be considered home by a large expatriate workforce,...
Train in vain
11 Jul, 2025

Train in vain

TALK of ‘revival’ of the long-dead Karachi Circular Railway has turned into a running joke for denizens of this...