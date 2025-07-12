E-Paper | July 12, 2025

Punjab govt, opposition to talk out MPAs’ suspension

Amjad Mahmood Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 07:26am
Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan addresses a press conference in Lahore on July 7. — DawnNews TV
Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan addresses a press conference in Lahore on July 7. — DawnNews TV

LAHORE: The treasury and opposition in the Punjab Assembly have agreed to resolve issues through talks after days of acrimony and recriminations, which began with a raucous protest in the house during the chief minister’s speech last month.

On June 27, PTI lawmakers protested in the house during CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s speech, where she highlighted her government’s achievements and budget priorities.

The proceedings broke into a disarray as lawmakers surrounded the speaker’s dais and raised slogans. In response, Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan suspended 26 opposition lawmakers for 15 sittings and fined 10 MPAs Rs200,000 each for “damaging public property”.

He then filed disqualification references with the Election Com­mission against the 26 PTI legislators over “unparliamentary conduct”.

The speaker’s move drew widespread condemnation for being “excessive”. Experts said the move was “disturbing” and set a “dangerous precedent”.

PA speaker meets penalised lawmakers; bipartisan committee to hold dialogue on deseating of members

The speaker vehemently defended his neutrality and constitutional auth­ority to move against the opposition lawmakers, saying such powers had been exercised in the past and were legally valid.

However, a hint of rapprochement between the government and the opposition appeared on Thursday when Speaker Khan invited the 26 PTI MPAs to present their point of view on the disqualification references.

The suspended MPAs, led by Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar, reached the speaker’s chamber by noon on Friday.

They were also joined by Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, PML-N’s chief whip Rana Arshad and others.

While formal hearings were held on applications submitted by the government members, discussions between the two sides continued for over an hour.

The two sides agreed to form a 15-member committee, headed by the speaker and having equal representation from the treasury and opposition, to sort out the issue.

The committee will meet at the assembly on Sunday to further the dialogue.

The speaker welcomed the move to find a “constitutional, legal, and parliamentary” solution to the issue.

“Dialogue and consultation are the essence of parliamentary democracy. Every disagreement can be resolved through a positive, dignified, and constitutional approach,” he said.

He termed the entire process a “positive parliamentary tradition” and hoped all parties would move forward with “wisdom, patience, and a commitment to democratic values”.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Mr Rehman said the speaker should make a decision in accordance with the Constitution and law and ruled out any leniency in penalising those who created a commotion in the house.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gruesome murders
12 Jul, 2025

Gruesome murders

THE spiral of violence in Balochistan continues, with the barbaric murder of at least nine individuals on Thursday....
Solar policy
12 Jul, 2025

Solar policy

SOLAR net metering reforms are back in the limelight. On Thursday, Power Minister Awais Leghari announced that he...
New hope
12 Jul, 2025

New hope

EDUCATION shapes the destiny of a nation. Sadly, Pakistan’s public education sector is experiencing a national...
PIA privatisation
Updated 11 Jul, 2025

PIA privatisation

While it does give the privatisation authorities a much-needed head-start, it will not be sustainable unless preceded by policy and regulatory reforms.
Beyond expectations
11 Jul, 2025

Beyond expectations

THESE are tough times, but the country is lucky enough to still be considered home by a large expatriate workforce,...
Train in vain
11 Jul, 2025

Train in vain

TALK of ‘revival’ of the long-dead Karachi Circular Railway has turned into a running joke for denizens of this...