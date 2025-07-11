PM orders NTC’s restructuring for greater efficiency

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Thursday directed an urgent restructuring of the National Tariff Commission’s (NTC) legal, administrative and other institutional powers and responsibilities to enhance its effectiveness.

The prime minister, while chairing a review meeting on the NTC’s performance, instructed a third-party review of its recent performance and remodelling the organisation on modern lines to meet the requirements of the new tariff regime effectively.

The premier said the government was committed to addressing the NTC’s training and resource deficiencies and aligning its operations with modern requirements. He directed the immediate activation of the NTC’s Appellate Tribunal and sought a briefing on the implementation of the given directives by the next month.

E-commerce push with Alibaba

In a separate meeting with a six-member delegation of Alibaba Group, led by Alibaba International Markets President James Dong, Prime Minister Shehbaz underscored the strategic importance of e-commerce for Pakistan’s export-driven economic vision and directed the formation of a dedicated committee to devise a roadmap for the sector’s growth.

The prime minister highlighted that over 300,000 locally manufactured Pakistani products are currently being sold on Alibaba’s platforms and emphasised the need to increase this number substantially. He called for proactive engagement with the private sector to enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access international markets through digital platforms.

Mr Dong praised the contributions of Pakistani entrepreneurs in global trade and reiterated Alibaba’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s e-commerce ecosystem. “Currently, more than 300,000 Pakistani products are listed on Alibaba’s website, with textiles being the most in-demand category,” he noted.

PNSC restructuring

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to formulate a comprehensive plan to transform the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) into a shipping company of international standard.

Presiding over a meeting to review the restructuring, reforms and performance of the PNSC, he said that the country’s shipping sector held vast potential for investment. He directed that a comprehensive plan be prepared to encourage private investment in the shipping sector. He also called for steps to increase the number of ships and promote the competitive use of PNSC vessels for cargo movement to and from Pakistan.

Meeting with Qatari princess

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz met Sheikha Asma Al Thani, the pioneering Qatari mountaineer, and congratulated her on becoming the first woman in the Gulf and Qatar to successfully summit Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth-highest mountain.

The prime minister lauded Sheikha Asma’s remarkable courage, resilience and determination in achieving this significant milestone, the PM Office said in a statement.

In recognition of her achievement and commitment to showcasing Pakistan’s natural beauty, the PM formally appointed Sheikha Asma as the Brand Ambassador for Pakistan’s Mountains and Tourism.

The PM highlighted Pakistan’s immense pride in being home to five of the world’s 14 highest peaks, making it a premier destination for mountaineers and adventure seekers.

He thanked Sheikha Asma for promoting Pakistan’s mountain ranges on the international stage and invited her to return for future expeditions. She has al­­ready summited nine of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks and aims to climb all 14.

Sheikha Asma expressed her gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their hospitality and praised the support of local porters and guides during her recent ascent. Reflecting on her experience, she described K2 as the best peak and said that it is a “complete mountain” with its beauty unparalleled.

