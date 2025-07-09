E-Paper | July 09, 2025

Indian Air Force jet crashes in Rajasthan: reports

Dawn.com Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 03:06pm
Fire erupts after a suspected IAF jet crashed in India’s Rajasthan on July 9, 2025. — courtesy The Indian Express
Fire erupts after a suspected IAF jet crashed in India’s Rajasthan on July 9, 2025. — courtesy The Indian Express

An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet crashed near a village in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Wednesday, Indian media outlets reported.

The aircraft was a Jaguar jet, originally a British-French-made aircraft, that crashed in an agricultural field at around 1:25pm, Rajaldesar Station House Officer Kamlesh told Press Trust of India.

Human body parts were found near the crash site, SHO Kamlesh added.

An investigation and rescue operations are underway after authorities rushed to the scene, Hindustan Times reported.

The aircraft had taken off from the Suratgarh airbase with two pilots onboard, ANI News reported.

The Indian Express quoted Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav as saying that the incident occurred at around 12:30pm. Citing initial reports, the outlet said two pilots were on the plane and there was “no official word yet on their safety”.

A domestically made light combat IAF jet, called Tejas, crashed in Rajasthan in March 2024, making it the first such incident since the aircraft was inducted in 2016.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been pushing for local manufacturing as the country seeks to shed its reputation as one of the world’s biggest importers of defence equipment.

More to follow

