FC to be deployed for security at Pat Feeder Canal project in Dera Bugti

QUETTA: Balochistan will deploy paramilitary forces for the security of the Pat Feeder Canal project in Dera Bugti and intensify anti-smuggling drive in the province.

The decision to post Frontier Corps (FC) personnel for security at the canal was taken by the provincial Apex Committee on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Corps Commander Lt Gen Rahat Nasim Khan.

The meeting was convened to discuss the law and order situation and other issues in the province.

The meeting resolved to intensify the ongoing anti-smuggling drive, with strict action to be taken against transport companies involved in illegal activities and FIRs would be lodged against offending drivers.

Apex committee warns blocking of road or highway won’t be allowed in the name of protest

While reviewing anti-terrorism measures, the meeting directed officials concerned to finalise rules under the Anti-Terrorism Act promptly.

The committee decided that protesters will not be allowed to block roads or highway in any area of Balochistan.

“No road in the province will be allowed to be blocked. The Constitution stands with the person fighting for life in an ambulance,” Mr Bugti said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said action would be taken against those involved in smuggling, illegal remittances, extortion and subversive activities.

The committee also directed the FIA to act against illegal money transfers and step up action against those social media accounts spreading “anti-state propaganda”.

The committee also pledged to eliminate extortion and enhance operations against illegal immigrants.

Police and Levies personnel were ordered to strengthen the counter-terrorism response.

The Home Department briefed members of the committee on the digitalisation of the Fourth Schedule process.

The committee decided the provincial government will expand the Bolan route of the National Highway and construct the Dera Murad Jamali Bypass.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) was ordered to complete the Quetta Western Bypass by December 25.

He warned that anyone acting against the state would face consequences.

If the NHA delays or hinders road projects, the provincial government will assume responsibility for the project’s construction in public interest.

To that end, he said, the government has allocated Rs1.7 billion for the Bolan route expansion.

The meeting also resolved to ban the entry of liquefied petroleum tankers into residential areas.

The committee decided to celebrate Independence Day and ‘Marka-i-Haq’ — the official name for Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression in May — with patriotic spirit.

