Heavy rain expected countrywide over next two days: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday issued an alert for heavy rainfall in several parts of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Azad Kashmir and parts of Balochistan, for the next two days.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies. They are also vital for agriculture, and therefore the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security for South Asia’s nearly two billion people. However, they also wreak havoc by triggering deadly floods, landslides, and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall and a flood-like situation in various parts of the country, while 19 people lost their lives in Balochistan, KP, and the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to extreme weather. It said moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall is expected until July 10, particularly in the catchment areas of all major rivers, which will likely cause flash flooding in various regions of Pakistan, according to the NEOC.

In its latest weather update issued today, the Met Office said, “Monsoon rains continue to lash Pakistan, with further downpours expected in upper parts till July 10, 2025.

“Rain-wind/thundershower are expected today (July 8) in Punjab, KP, Azad Kashmir, GB, northeastern and southern Balochistan and Islamabad.”

The Met Office added that “heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, and northeastern and southern Balochistan.”

“The public is urged to exercise caution and stay informed as rain continues in the coming days,” the weather agency advised.

The low-lying areas in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar are expected to be submerged due to heavy rainfall, it warned.

Islamabad and other areas will receive downpours with strong winds and thunderstorms, while Karachi and other areas of Sindh’s coastal belt could receive drizzling or light rainfall, it added.

The advisory warned against flooding in rainwater drains and local streams in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, D.G. Khan, Kashmir and Baluchistan’s Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Sibi, Loralai, Zhob, Qalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur and Turbat districts.

It cautioned that heavy rainfall and downpours could cause landslides, leading to roadblocks and hurdles in traffic flow in KP districts, Murree, Galliyat and Azad Kashmir.

In the previous 24 hours, several cities recorded heavy to moderate rainfall across Pakistan. In Punjab, Sheikhupura received 48mm, Lahore (City and Airport, 40mm each), Islamabad (Saidpur, 16mm, Zero Point, 12mm, Golra, 9mm), Gujranwala, 6mm, Murree, 5mm, Faisalabad, 4mm, Sialkot, 2mm, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad, 1mm each, and traces of rainfall in Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Kasur, and Bahawalpur.

In KP, Balakot received the highest 40mm rainfall, Kakul, 31 mm, Malam Jabba, 17mm, Bannu, 8mm, Lower Dir, 4mm, Cherat, 2mm, Upper Dir, Bajaur, and Ghalanai, 1mm each, and traces of rain in Kalam and Peshawar.

In Sindh, Badin received 4mm of rainfall, Mithi, 2mm, while Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, and Karachi received traces, while in Balochistan, Kalat received 17mm, Ziarat 12mm, and Lasbella received light rainfall.

In Azad Kashmir, Bandi Abbaspur received 7mm, Muzaffarabad (City 7mm, Airport 6mm), and Rawalakot and Kotli received 1 mm each.