Death toll in Lyari building collapse surges to 27, rescue operations still underway

The death toll from the five-storey building collapse in Karachi has risen to 27, with several people still missing under the rubble, officials said on Sunday.

Rescue teams worked overnight on Friday to pull out more bodies from the rubble of the building situated in Lyari on Fida Husain Shaikha Road in Lea Market.

Till Saturday, 80 per cent of the rescue operation had been completed, according to South Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javed Nabi Khoso.

Speaking to Dawn.com today at around 1:30pm, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan said “it will take five to six more hours to complete the rescue operation”.

Khan added that several people are still missing under the rubble but he could not cite an official figure yet since rescue operations were ongoing.

“Five people, including three women have been injured and so far,” said a statement from Edhi Rescue Service.

A total of 27 bodies have been recovered so far, including nine women, 15 men, a 13-year-old child, a 10-year-old child, and a one-year-old infant. The bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi by Edhi Ambulance.

Ten people who were injured have been discharged.

While speaking to the media today after leading the Ashura procession, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah provided details on the building collapse.

“Immediate rescue efforts were launched to save any survivors trapped under the rubble,” he said, adding that the bodies recovered had been handed over to the families.

He echoed Khan’s statement of rescue operations being expected to conclude today.

The chief minister assured that a detailed inquiry into the causes of the collapse would be conducted, with committees already formed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

He revealed that over 480 buildings in old city areas, mostly in District South, have been declared dangerous.

“The government plans to assist affected residents in finding alternative housing,” he said.

CM Murad added that the recently collapsed building was constructed only a few months ago, apparently without proper approval, and those responsible for unauthorised construction would face strict punishment.

He also urged the public to verify that any building they purchase has proper approval from the Building Control Authority.

He acknowledged that several people resist evacuation due to poverty and lack of alternatives, often buying or renting cheaper properties without checking safety approvals and later demanding government protection.

While empathising with these difficulties, he stressed that sometimes strict action is necessary to ensure public safety, as demonstrated by recent enforcement measures.