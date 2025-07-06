Trump signs his flagship tax, spending bill into law

• Declares America is ‘winning, winning, winning like never before’

• Democrats worry ‘big beautiful bill’ will slash health, welfare support

• New legislation poised to add $3.4tr to US deficit over 10 years

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signed his flagship tax and spending bill into law, capping a grandiose White House Independence Day ceremony featuring a stealth bomber fly-by.

“America is winning, winning, winning like never before,” Trump said before signing the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” on Friday, flanked by Republican lawmakers who helped push it through Congress.

Trump also played down criticism by Democrats that the unpopular legislation will slash social welfare programmes, saying: “You won’t even notice it.”

With First Lady Melania Trump at his side, Trump watched from the White House balcony as two B-2 bombers — the same type that recently struck Iranian nuclear sites — roared overhead, accompanied by F-35 and F-22 fighter jets.

The 79-year-old’s victory lap came a day after Republicans fell into line and passed the sprawling mega-bill, allowing him to sign it as he had hoped on the Fourth of July holiday.

The bill honours many of Trump’s campaign promises: extending tax cuts from his first term, boosting military spending and providing massive new funding for Trump’s migrant deportation drive.

‘Never been anything like it’

The legislation’s signing caps two weeks of significant wins for Trump that have seen him tighten his grip on power and his party alike. The successes include the recent Iran-Israel ceasefire that was sealed after what he called the “flawless” US air strikes on Iran.

Pilots who carried out the bombing on Iran were among those invited to the White House event, which included a picnic for military families on the South Lawn.

“The last two weeks, there has never been anything like it, as far as winning,” said Trump.

Trump had however forced through the tax bill despite deep misgivings in the Republican Party that it would balloon the national debt. The legislation is expected to pile an extra $3.4 trillion over a decade onto the US deficit.

It squeezed past a final vote in the House of Representatives 218-214 after Republican Speaker Mike Johnson worked through the night to corral the final group of dissenters. Trump thanked Johnson at the White House event, saying: “What a job.”

Democrats and many voters have meanwhile expressed concerns that the “big beautiful bill” will slash health and welfare support.

The bill will force through the largest cuts to the Medicaid health insurance programme for low-income Americans since its 1960s launch, while also shrinking federal food assistance programs.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2025