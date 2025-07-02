Dalai Lama says his trust will lead search for his successor

The Dalai Lama said on Wednesday that a non-profit that he has founded will have the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

The remarks by the leader, who turns 90 on Sunday, came during a week of celebrations to mark his birthday.

“I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” the Dalai Lama said in a statement.

He added that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the non-profit that he set up to maintain and support the tradition and institution of the Dalai Lama, has the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation in consultation with the heads of Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

“They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition … no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” the Dalai Lama said.