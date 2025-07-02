E-Paper | July 02, 2025

Dalai Lama says his trust will lead search for his successor

Reuters Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 11:55am

The Dalai Lama said on Wednesday that a non-profit that he has founded will have the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

The remarks by the leader, who turns 90 on Sunday, came during a week of celebrations to mark his birthday.

“I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” the Dalai Lama said in a statement.

He added that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the non-profit that he set up to maintain and support the tradition and institution of the Dalai Lama, has the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation in consultation with the heads of Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

“They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition … no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” the Dalai Lama said.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

ECP reshuffle
Updated 02 Jul, 2025

ECP reshuffle

Abandoning the formula of a neutral, mutually acceptable CEC would be a serious blow to Pakistan’s democratic progress.
Regional partners
02 Jul, 2025

Regional partners

SENIOR officials from Pakistan, China and Bangladesh met in the Chinese city of Kunming recently to test the waters...
Dengue season
02 Jul, 2025

Dengue season

WITH the monsoon season underway in Pakistan, the threat of another dengue outbreak hangs over us. The warning signs...
Terrorist threat
Updated 01 Jul, 2025

Terrorist threat

It should be remembered that a recent UN report very clearly stated that Afghan Taliban continue their support for TTP.
PTI in disarray
01 Jul, 2025

PTI in disarray

TIME has not been kind to the PTI and the party paints a sorry picture today. Despite putting up a brave front for...
Solar policy
01 Jul, 2025

Solar policy

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured the public that his government would never discourage Pakistan’s...