E-Paper | July 02, 2025

ECP reshuffle

Editorial Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 11:35am

THE present Election Commission is at the centre of so many storms that it seems prudent to reconstitute it without further delay.

A vital institution, the ECP is responsible for protecting Pakistan’s democracy and upholding democratic principles, mainly through the conduct of free and fair polls. Over the past three years, however, it seems to have done anything but that. It has not only disregarded constitutional edicts — for example, regarding election timelines — and issued illegal decisions — such as denying a major political party its right to contest elections — but has also failed to conduct a free and fair general election or ensure that democratic principles were upheld during the many controversies that followed.

Of course, it is not that past commissions were free of controversy. Rigging and manipulation disputes followed the two elections preceding 2024 as well, particularly in 2018. But what is complicating matters now is a technical roadblock preventing the ECP from making a fresh start.

The delay in reconstituting the ECP’s membership following the expiry of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and the Sindh and Balochistan members’ tenures in January this year has put the institution under the spotlight. Though critics have repeatedly called the ECP’s integrity into question, a provision introduced under the controversial 26th Amendment allows them to stay on till their replacements are appointed.

The government clearly has little interest in seeing them gone, but the opposition, too, seems more interested in playing politics than pushing the process forward. Though the PM has written to the opposition leader in the National Assembly to seek consultations, he has not given a meeting date; the opposition leader wants to skip a tête-à-tête altogether and desires, instead, a parliamentary committee to be appointed pre-emptively to determine the appointments — a demand which the NA Speaker has turned down.

Given that the current commissioners can stay indefinitely, it is unlikely that the effort to reshuffle the ECP will achieve much, unless either the government or the opposition takes up the matter seriously.

The ruling elite must remember that the current formula, of engaging both government and opposition in the appointment process, was done through the 18th Amendment after past experience taught political stakeholders that a neutral, mutually acceptable commissioner appointed after deliberation and consultation would serve everyone’s interests. Abandoning this formula would be another serious blow to Pakistan’s democratic progress since its last dictatorship.

The opposition, too, must approach the matter with seriousness. The opposition leader must keep pushing publicly for a meeting with the PM. Refusing to talk to rivals has not and cannot help the PTI achieve its goals. It must honour the process and move it forward.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

ECP reshuffle
Updated 02 Jul, 2025

ECP reshuffle

Abandoning the formula of a neutral, mutually acceptable CEC would be a serious blow to Pakistan’s democratic progress.
Regional partners
02 Jul, 2025

Regional partners

SENIOR officials from Pakistan, China and Bangladesh met in the Chinese city of Kunming recently to test the waters...
Dengue season
02 Jul, 2025

Dengue season

WITH the monsoon season underway in Pakistan, the threat of another dengue outbreak hangs over us. The warning signs...
Terrorist threat
Updated 01 Jul, 2025

Terrorist threat

It should be remembered that a recent UN report very clearly stated that Afghan Taliban continue their support for TTP.
PTI in disarray
01 Jul, 2025

PTI in disarray

TIME has not been kind to the PTI and the party paints a sorry picture today. Despite putting up a brave front for...
Solar policy
01 Jul, 2025

Solar policy

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured the public that his government would never discourage Pakistan’s...