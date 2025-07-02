Respite for Karachiites as water supply resumes gradually

KARACHI: The city’s water supply began gradually returning to normal on Tuesday after power was restored to the Dhabeji pumping station, bringing relief to residents who had faced severe shortages during a four-day outage.

The outage had resulted in a significant shortfall of over 360 million gallons of water during the past four days, exacerbating the city’s existing water crisis.

Though the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) started pumping water from the Dhabeji pumping station after the restoration of electricity, the crisis will persist for at least another day as it takes over 18 hours to fully charge the main pipelines of the distribution network.

According to a KWSC spokesman, the power was restored in the morning and the water supply to the city had resumed as usual. Due to the power outage, the city faced a shortage of 360 million gallons of water, he added.

The power breakdown at the pumping station had occurred on June 26 at 10 pm.

