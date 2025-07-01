PTI seeks all judges’ verdict in reserved seats case

ISLAMABAD: Salman Akram Raja, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) secretary general, wrote a letter to the Supreme Court’s registrar on Monday with a request to provide certified copies of the June 27 short order in the reserved seats case.

Salman Raja pleaded with the court in his letter, written on behalf of the PTI, to provide him the copies of each of the three sets of judgements, signed by all the 12 judges of the Constitutional Bench (CB). He said the website of the Supreme Court had posted only a short order with respect to the judgements signed by 10 judges, and not 12, of the CB.

The court order, signed by 12 judges of the CB who heard the review petitions against the July 12, 2024, Supreme Court judgement in the reserved seats case, has not been posted on the website of the Supreme Court, the PTI leader observed.

After an extended hearing on Friday, the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench overturned the July 12 majority judgement which had declared the PTI eligible for seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies.

At the outset on June 27, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar had recused himself from the bench.

A majority of seven judges namely Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhter Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had set aside the July 12 judgement on a set of review petitions, restoring the Peshawar High Court’s decision of March 25 last year which had deprived the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) of reserved seats in the assemblies.

