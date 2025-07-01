E-Paper | July 01, 2025

PTI seeks all judges’ verdict in reserved seats case

Nasir Iqbal Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 10:18am

ISLAMABAD: Salman Akram Raja, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) secretary general, wrote a letter to the Supreme Court’s registrar on Monday with a request to provide certified copies of the June 27 short order in the reserved seats case.

Salman Raja pleaded with the court in his letter, written on behalf of the PTI, to provide him the copies of each of the three sets of judgements, signed by all the 12 judges of the Constitutional Bench (CB). He said the website of the Supreme Court had posted only a short order with respect to the judgements signed by 10 judges, and not 12, of the CB.

The court order, signed by 12 judges of the CB who heard the review petitions against the July 12, 2024, Supreme Court judgement in the reserved seats case, has not been posted on the website of the Supreme Court, the PTI leader observed.

After an extended hearing on Friday, the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench overturned the July 12 majority judgement which had declared the PTI eligible for seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies.

At the outset on June 27, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar had recused himself from the bench.

A majority of seven judges namely Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhter Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had set aside the July 12 judgement on a set of review petitions, restoring the Peshawar High Court’s decision of March 25 last year which had deprived the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) of reserved seats in the assemblies.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorist threat
Updated 01 Jul, 2025

Terrorist threat

It should be remembered that a recent UN report very clearly stated that Afghan Taliban continue their support for TTP.
PTI in disarray
01 Jul, 2025

PTI in disarray

TIME has not been kind to the PTI and the party paints a sorry picture today. Despite putting up a brave front for...
Solar policy
01 Jul, 2025

Solar policy

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured the public that his government would never discourage Pakistan’s...
Hague court’s ruling
Updated 30 Jun, 2025

Hague court’s ruling

The country must deploy the best legal and diplomatic minds to defend its water rights.
Equal marriage
30 Jun, 2025

Equal marriage

THE Supreme Court recently issued a verdict advocating equal rights in a marriage. The verdict originated from an...
Cancer drug scandal
30 Jun, 2025

Cancer drug scandal

SHOCKING research by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has revealed that essential chemotherapy drugs for the...