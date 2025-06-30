E-Paper | June 30, 2025

Teenager in Karachi killed in scuffle over girl’s profile picture

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 09:39am

KARACHI: A teenager was killed during a scuffle with his friends and a relative over a trivial issue near Guru Mandir on Sunday, police said.

The Jamshed Quarters police stated that seven boys were sitting at a restaurant near the Kanzul Iman mosque when an argument broke out over a minor issue.

During the altercation, Abdul Rehman was pushed by one of the boys, causing his head to strike the handle of a parked motorcycle. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

The police arrived at the scene upon receiving information and detained six suspects. They were identified as Talha Mohammed, Hasan alias Arif (a cousin of the deceased), Abdullah, Faraz Sattar, Manan Ali and Moiz Mohammed.

The body was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal procedures.

Area SHO Anser Ahmed Butt told Dawn that the scuffle began between Manan Ali and Abdullah over the profile picture of the latter’s girlfriend being found on the former’s mobile phone. When Abdul Reh­man attempted to inte­rvene, Manan allegedly pushed him. He slipped and fell, hitting his head on the motorcycle, which caused his instant death.

Meanwhile, police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects for allegedly murdering a police constable and setting his body on fire in his North Karachi home in order to conceal their crime. They reportedly killed the constable over some personal enmity.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hague court’s ruling
Updated 30 Jun, 2025

Hague court’s ruling

The country must deploy the best legal and diplomatic minds to defend its water rights.
Equal marriage
30 Jun, 2025

Equal marriage

THE Supreme Court recently issued a verdict advocating equal rights in a marriage. The verdict originated from an...
Cancer drug scandal
30 Jun, 2025

Cancer drug scandal

SHOCKING research by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has revealed that essential chemotherapy drugs for the...
Reserved seats
Updated 29 Jun, 2025

Reserved seats

With the balance of power becoming ever more skewed, the Pakistani people should worry about being sidelined.
No lessons learnt
29 Jun, 2025

No lessons learnt

TRAGEDY has struck our scenic north once more. In Swat, at least 13 people drowned after being caught in a sudden...
Standing with Palestine
29 Jun, 2025

Standing with Palestine

WHILE there may have been pressure from external quarters to do otherwise, Pakistan is right in not joining the...