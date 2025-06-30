Teenager in Karachi killed in scuffle over girl’s profile picture

KARACHI: A teenager was killed during a scuffle with his friends and a relative over a trivial issue near Guru Mandir on Sunday, police said.

The Jamshed Quarters police stated that seven boys were sitting at a restaurant near the Kanzul Iman mosque when an argument broke out over a minor issue.

During the altercation, Abdul Rehman was pushed by one of the boys, causing his head to strike the handle of a parked motorcycle. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

The police arrived at the scene upon receiving information and detained six suspects. They were identified as Talha Mohammed, Hasan alias Arif (a cousin of the deceased), Abdullah, Faraz Sattar, Manan Ali and Moiz Mohammed.

The body was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal procedures.

Area SHO Anser Ahmed Butt told Dawn that the scuffle began between Manan Ali and Abdullah over the profile picture of the latter’s girlfriend being found on the former’s mobile phone. When Abdul Reh­man attempted to inte­rvene, Manan allegedly pushed him. He slipped and fell, hitting his head on the motorcycle, which caused his instant death.

Meanwhile, police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects for allegedly murdering a police constable and setting his body on fire in his North Karachi home in order to conceal their crime. They reportedly killed the constable over some personal enmity.

