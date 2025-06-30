Mepco staffer burnt in transformer blast dies

LAHORE: A Mepco employee who sustained burns while working on a transformer in Gulberg Sub-Division in Multan died at the Nishtar Hospital on Sunday.

Deceased technician Sajawal Khan, colleague Muhammad Khalid, Waqas Ali (12) and Ahsan (17) were also injured when boiling oil fell on them.

Sources said technicians were working on the 11kV transformer without safety gear including helmets, gloves or harness belts.

They said basic precautions like earthing lines and using protective equipment were routinely violated.

The explosion occurred during D-coil installation and boiling oil caused severe burns. Company CEO Jam Gull Muhammad Zahid told Dawn that an inquiry had been initiated and he could not say anything further before completion of the inquiry.

He said all the safety gadgets were being provided to the workers and he did not know yet why the incident took place or if any protocol was violated or not.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2025