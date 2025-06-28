Changa Manga, Uchali Lake, Chashma selected for ecotourism

LAHORE: Ecotourism, the country’s pioneering initiative, led by the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department, and developed in accordance with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) criteria, marks the first structured effort that offers a unique blend of nature-based experiences, animal conservation, cultural immersion and education, ensuring sustainable tourism that benefits both biodiversity and local communities.

Considering the ecological significance of Changa Manga, Uchali Lake and Chashma for their rich flora and fauna, these sites were strategically selected for ecotourism development, officials at the Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department told Dawn.

Mentioning initiatives taken under the spotlight of ecotourism, the officials said the proposed ecotourism development.

Changa Manga Forest Reserve, located 80km south of Lahore, spans over 12,500 acres and is one of the world’s largest man-made forests. It is home to a rich variety of native flora and fauna. With the proposed ecotourism development, the annual visitor footfall is expected to be 1.5m, reflecting increased public interest in nature-based recreation and conservation tourism.

According to the officials, key attractions such as the Botanical Bird Paradise with Butterfly Garden, Mini Zoo, and Animal Enclosures are designed to foster biodiversity awareness, promote wildlife education, and support species conservation efforts. A range of engaging facilities including an Information Centre, Amphitheatre, Craft Bazaar, Picnic Areas, and a Heritage Walk will provide visitors with a diverse blend of recreational, and cultural experiences.

Immersive nature experiences such as the jeep safari, electric tram rides, watch towers and jeep tracks have been planned for the tourists. The visitors will engage with the environment through a variety of well conceived, eco-friendly facilities that enable immersive and responsible interaction with the forest’s natural landscapes and wildlife.

A medical centre will be established to provide prompt emergency healthcare services, with special preparedness for incidents such as snake bites and other wildlife-related injuries, ensuring the safety and well-being of visitors, staff, and researchers. The project also emphasises capacity building and community empowerment through training programs for staff and local stakeholders.

The officials say that the development of ecotourism at Uchali Lake and Chashma is projected to attract 250,000 visitors annually at each site, providing opportunities for nature-based recreation while ensuring the preservation and protection of sensitive habitats through regulated access, infrastructure planning, and visitor education.

The sites will feature a variety of eco-accommodation options such as ecolodges and glamping pods, offering comfortable yet environmentally responsible stays. Boating and fishing decks, along with kids’ play zones will provide family-friendly and immersive outdoor experiences that encourage engagement with nature in a safe and controlled manner.

