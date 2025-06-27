8 bodies recovered among 18 reported missing in Swat River flash floods

Rescue teams on Friday recovered eight bodies after 18 people were reported missing due to flash floods in the Swat River following heavy rains, according to officials.

Flash floods prompted by heavy rain in Swat district have engulfed several areas, resulting in the loss of life with reports of dozens stranded, according to an initial report by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122.

According to a statement by the KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, eight bodies have been recovered among 18 people who went missing, with three people being rescued.

The incident prompted the provincial government to immediately launch a rescue operation, the statement said, adding, “Rescue operations are currently being conducted at eight different locations in Swat.”

The statement further said, “A total of 75 people were trapped at different places along the Swat River on the bypass road,” adding that 58 of them had been rescued alive.

The provincial government has formed a committee to inquire into the matter, it added.

Police participate in rescue operations, Swat, June 27. — Swat Police

Earlier today, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi confirmed that eight bodies were recovered from reports of 16 people gone missing.

According to the initial report by KP Rescue 1122, search and rescue operations were underway for the remaining bodies in several areas.

Three bodies have been recovered from Ingaroderai. One body was also recovered from Ghalegy, where seven people were stranded and rescue operations are still underway.

More 10 people have drowned at the Bypass Relax Hotel, the report confirmed.

At least 120 Rescue 1122 personnel have been deployed in rescue operations.

“More than 22 people were trapped in the water in Imam Dhirai, who were rescued safely by the team of Rescue Station 33,” the report stated, adding that the search operation of Rescue Station 44 was ongoing.

Seven people are also reported to be trapped in Manyar, with Rescue Stations 44 and 55 working jointly in rescue activities.

One person was trapped at Panjigram village, where a rescue operation was underway.

At least 20 to 30 people have been rescued from Bara Bamakhela, the report said.

“All Rescue 1122 teams are present on site and rescue operations are in full swing,” the report said.

A flood alert has been issued by the Charsadda Deputy Commissioner Qaiser Khan asking relevant staff to be on high alert following flooding in Swat.

A notice from the DC’s office said the “discharge at Khwazakela in River Swat has increased to 77,782 cusecs, categorised as a very high flood.”

DC Khan told Dawn.com that rescue teams had been deployed to the bank of River Kabul and River Swat.

“Announcements were made via mosque loudspeakers to inform the public about the dangers of floodwater,” the DC said, adding that officials were instructing people to move to safer places.

“We are keeping an eye on the Munda headworks; till 3pm, the flow was normal.”

Residents gather around the Swat River, Swat, June 27. — Reuters

Meanwhile, Former climate change minister and PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has said that the continued “sleepwalk” on climate stress was triggering such incidents.

In a post on X, she wrote, “The tragic drowning of several people in the River Swat is NOT the result of a random ‘natural disaster’.”

“We need to understand that this and other disasters are the deadly impact of super heavy monsoons in Swat, all triggered by climate stress, and it is not just one area,” she added.

Rehman also said that the district and provincial administration had alerted but “early warning systems are being ignored by the general public in KP”.

“Pakistan needs to understand that such hazards are triggered by global warming and climate change … So please stop calling it a natural disaster or a random flash flood that is disconnected from human actions or responsibility.”

KP PDMA issues flood alert, urges precautionary measures

The KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a flood alert after water discharge levels at Khwazakhela in Swat River surged to 77,782 cusecs, categorising it as a very high flood situation due to the ongoing heavy rainfall in the region.

In an official communication addressed to the Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar, Charsadda, and Nowshera, the PDMA advised all concerned authorities to take urgent precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life, damage to infrastructure, crops and livestock.

The PDMA directed local administrations to immediately identify vulnerable points and at-risk communities and put in place effective safety and mitigation measures. It emphasised maintaining a heightened state of alert, with constant monitoring of the evolving flood situation to ensure a timely response.

Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and all other emergency services have been instructed to stay on high alert, particularly in low-lying and high-risk areas.

Communities living along the banks of Kabul River and its tributaries are being sensitised to the expected rise in water levels.

Local authorities have been advised to ensure timely evacuation of at-risk populations in flood-prone areas in accordance with existing evacuation plans, and to ensure the availability of shelter, food, and medical supplies in designated camps.

Farmers and cattle herders have been warned to move their livestock to safer locations away from low-lying riverbanks, while the general public is urged to avoid unnecessary travel or vehicle movement in vulnerable areas.

The PDMA also directed concerned departments to remain ready for road clearance operations in case of blockages or waterlogging, and to pre-position emergency equipment at critical locations.

The Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) at PDMA remains active 24/7 and can be reached via helpline 1700 for any assistance or guidance.