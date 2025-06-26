Pakistan concerned over ‘worst form of torture’ in Palestine, Indian-occupied Kashmir: FO

Pakistan has expressed concerns over the “worst forms of torture” the people of Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir are being subjected to by foreign occupation powers, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.

There have been widespread reports of systematic torture and human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in held Jammu and Kashmir since the region was unilaterally annexed in 2019. Pakistan continues to provide political, moral, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris until they realise their inherent right to self-determination as per the UNSC resolutions.

In Gaza, Israeli forces have killed 56,156 people and injured 132,239 in the enclave since launching a military onslaught in October 2023. A human rights monitor published a report detailing the “shocking” treatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

“Pakistan remains gravely concerned at the widespread and systematic use of torture as an instrument of oppression in situations of foreign occupation” the FO statement said on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

“The people of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue to be subjected to the worst forms of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the occupying powers to suppress their right to self-determination.”

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the victims of torture worldwide and reaffirms its continued commitment to eradicating torture and upholding human dignity, it added.

“Islam upholds the sanctity and dignity of every human being. Any act of torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment is incompatible with the values of justice, mercy, and compassion that are at the core of Islamic teachings.

“Guided by these values and its international obligations Pakistan remains committed to eradicating torture and strengthening protections for all individuals,” the statement said.

It added that “legal reforms, institutional safeguards, and oversight mechanisms continue to be strengthened by Pakistan to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law,” adding that “measures are also being taken to provide victims with medical, legal, and psycho-social support.”

Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to condemn the crimes of these occupying powers and to hold them accountable, in addition to helping end the plight of the victims of their torture and oppression, the FO concluded.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed 26 June as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. It marks the moment when the in 1987 when the UN Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment came into effect.

The day is an opportunity to call on all stakeholders including UN member states, civil society and individuals to unite in support of people around the world who have been victims of torture and those who are still tortured today.