Gaza ceasefire now

THE ceasefire between Iran and Israel may have stopped the conflict from spiralling into a catastrophic regional war. Now, similar diplomatic efforts are needed to end Israel’s brutal slaughter in Gaza. For 12 days, ever since Israel attacked Iran, the world was glued to the battle, as any expansion in hostilities would have had seismic effects on the global geopolitical and economic order.

Yet, despite its aggression against Iran, the regime in Tel Aviv continued the bloodshed in Gaza without pause. Between late May and now, over 500 people have been killed in the occupied Palestinian territory, with many of the victims cruelly mowed down as they jostled for food in a Strip that is on the verge of starvation. As the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights put it: “The Israeli military must stop shooting at people trying to get food.”

While speaking at the Nato summit in The Hague on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said there was “great progress” on a Gaza ceasefire. We must greet this pronouncement cautiously. After all, there have been several false hopes since Israel began its assault on Gaza after Oct 7, 2023, with all chances of peace dashed by the Zionist regime’s belligerence and barbarity. Under the cover of going after Hamas, which launched a blitzkrieg on Israel on Oct 7, Tel Aviv has unleashed a campaign of ethnic cleansing in Gaza to collectively punish the Palestinian people.

Israel’s Western supporters, who have shed crocodile tears for Iran’s people and the repression — real and imagined — they have suffered under their rulers, apparently feel that the Palestinians, who have undergone far worse under the Israeli genocide, are unworthy of sympathy. The hypocrisy is astounding.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump expressed his annoyance with Israel — using four-letter words — for violating the ceasefire with Iran. He must express similar outrage over what is transpiring in Gaza to his friends in Tel Aviv. As the Iran-Israel ceasefire has shown, when America puts its foot down, it is difficult for Israel to say no. The Iran truce, though welcome, was apparently fast-tracked because the global community was alarmed after the Iranians threatened the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the US attack on their nuclear facilities.

World leaders’ primary fear was the devastating impact the blockade would have on the global economy. Yet while economic stability is sacrosanct to the global elite, starving and butchered Palestinian children do not raise much concern. This inhumanity must end now. Mr Trump and other Western states must prevail upon Israel to end the genocide in Gaza. And after a long-term ceasefire takes effect, those responsible in Tel Aviv for the crimes committed in the occupied territories must face justice.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2025