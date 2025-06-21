E-Paper | June 21, 2025

Shikarpur DSP, three SHOs, constables booked for house robberies

Our Correspondent Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 01:37pm

SUKKUR: Shikarpur sessions judge on Friday summoned head muharrars along with FIR registers to the court and had them lodge cases against a DSP, three SHOs and IT in-charge of district police on charges of committing house robberies.

The court had ordered registration of cases against the police officials after receiving complaints from public but the police stations concerned had been dragging their feet over the FIRs for over a month. Finally, the judge took the extraordinary step to have the cases filed in his presence.

Shikarpur SSP and his PRO did not respond to Dawn’s queries when this reporter contacted them to get their comment.

A case was lodged on Ms Irshad Lehar’s complaint against Khanpur DSP Rana Nasrullah, Khanpur SHO Tufail Ahmadani, New Faujdari SHO Akhtar Abro, District Police IT Branch In-charge Saifullah Chandio, head constable Abdullah Shah and others under sections 395, 365, 427, 454, 148, 149, and 220 of the PPC on charges of committing house robbery.

Head muharrars summoned to court to write FIRs against police officials

The complainant stated in the FIR that about 15 to 20 persons, including the nominated police officials, arrived in her locality on police mobile vans and motorcycles, barged into her home violating the sanctity of chador and char deewari, damaged property, and robbed the family of Rs1,350,000 cash, three tolas of gold, a licensed rifle with 60 bullets, an ATM card, a checkbook, various documents and men’s and women’s clothing.

A similar case was registered at Garhi Yaseen police station on the judge’s intervention in which Deen Muhammad Eisani accused SHO Hidayatullah Nandwani, his son Imran Nandwani and other police officials of forcing into his house and robbing the inmates of their valuable belongings.

Shikarpur police had been dragging their feet on registering cases against their colleagues despite having received the court’s orders for almost a month.

Ms Irshad had been raising voice at different platforms in the district against police failure to register her case and finally moved the court for justice.

As the judge received similar complaints from others and police failure to enforce court’s earlier orders, the judge summoned the head muharrirs of the police stations concerned along with the FIR registers to the court, and had them lodge cases against the accused police officials in his presence.

Published in Dawn, June 21th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tax tussles
Updated 21 Jun, 2025

Tax tussles

Lawmakers should try and fix the broken tax system rather than advocating for new amnesties.
Seniority crisis
21 Jun, 2025

Seniority crisis

THE Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has determined that there is nothing wrong with Pakistan’s president...
Monsoon readiness
21 Jun, 2025

Monsoon readiness

OUR cities are once again staring down the very real prospect of waterlogged streets and stalled life with PMD’s...
Power lunch
Updated 20 Jun, 2025

Power lunch

However things develop in the Israel-Iran war, Pakistan must maintain its position, and stand by its neighbouring state.
Refuge denied
20 Jun, 2025

Refuge denied

ON World Refugee Day, it is essential we confront the scale of human displacement, which has now reached...
Income tax rate
20 Jun, 2025

Income tax rate

FINALLY, some clarity. After the confusion created over the applicable rate on the lowest income tax bracket due to...