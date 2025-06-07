E-Paper | June 07, 2025

Experts decry environmental inaction in Gilgit-Baltistan

Jamil Nagri Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 09:54am

GILGIT: The World Environment Day remained largely ignored in Gilgit-Baltistan, as no major event was held across the region this year. However, some national and international non-governmental organisations marked the day in various areas, though with limited public attention.

Environmentalists expressed reservations over the lack of importance given to the day in this ecologically sensitive region, and called for urgent action to reduce disaster risks stemming from environmental degradation and climate change impacts.

An event related to the day was held at Rakaposhi Viewpoint in the Ghulmet area of Nagar district. It was organised by the Mountain Area Development Network (MADN) in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan.

The event was attended by students, community members, representatives from various local support organisations and officials from NGOs. Activities included a cleanliness drive at Rakaposhi Viewpoint, an awareness walk to highlight the importance of the day, and an exhibition of eco-friendly products showcasing sustainable alternatives to plastic.

Eco-friendly bags were distributed among shopkeepers in the local market to encourage a shift away from plastic bags and promote sustainable habits within the community.

Speakers at the event highlighted the significance of the day. Safdar Hussain, a representative from WWF, said that while such local efforts are essential, it is more important to reflect on the broader environmental challenges, particularly in GB, one of Pakistan’s most ecologically fragile regions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (GB branch) organised a cleanliness drive in Gilgit’s Raja Bazaar area. A rally was taken out from the Gilgit Municipal Office, passing through different parts of the city and concluding at the Gilgit Press Club.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2025

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time for reflection
Updated 07 Jun, 2025

Time for reflection

The spirit of unity within the Islamic world demands that Israel be confronted for its monstrous behaviour.
Pushed into poverty
07 Jun, 2025

Pushed into poverty

A WORLD Bank finding that nearly 45pc of Pakistanis live below the poverty line should not come as a surprise....
Detention law
07 Jun, 2025

Detention law

CITIZENS will be presumed guilty until proven innocent. At least that is the message the political leadership of...
Need for dialogue
06 Jun, 2025

Need for dialogue

If mistrust continues to build up and ties remain frozen, the next conflict may only be a matter of time.
ECP reshuffle
06 Jun, 2025

ECP reshuffle

IT would appear that the process of consultations between the government and opposition over key appointments in the...
Unfair taxation
06 Jun, 2025

Unfair taxation

WITH the next budget just days away, all eyes are on the additional taxation measures the government proposes to...