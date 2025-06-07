Experts decry environmental inaction in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: The World Environment Day remained largely ignored in Gilgit-Baltistan, as no major event was held across the region this year. However, some national and international non-governmental organisations marked the day in various areas, though with limited public attention.

Environmentalists expressed reservations over the lack of importance given to the day in this ecologically sensitive region, and called for urgent action to reduce disaster risks stemming from environmental degradation and climate change impacts.

An event related to the day was held at Rakaposhi Viewpoint in the Ghulmet area of Nagar district. It was organised by the Mountain Area Development Network (MADN) in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan.

The event was attended by students, community members, representatives from various local support organisations and officials from NGOs. Activities included a cleanliness drive at Rakaposhi Viewpoint, an awareness walk to highlight the importance of the day, and an exhibition of eco-friendly products showcasing sustainable alternatives to plastic.

Eco-friendly bags were distributed among shopkeepers in the local market to encourage a shift away from plastic bags and promote sustainable habits within the community.

Speakers at the event highlighted the significance of the day. Safdar Hussain, a representative from WWF, said that while such local efforts are essential, it is more important to reflect on the broader environmental challenges, particularly in GB, one of Pakistan’s most ecologically fragile regions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (GB branch) organised a cleanliness drive in Gilgit’s Raja Bazaar area. A rally was taken out from the Gilgit Municipal Office, passing through different parts of the city and concluding at the Gilgit Press Club.

