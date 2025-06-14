E-Paper | June 14, 2025

Minnesota state lawmakers shot, one killed as search underway for suspect: state governor

Reuters | AFP Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 08:53pm
Police stand at a crime scene as they search for a suspect posing as a police officer who shot two Democratic state lawmakers and their spouses in their homes, in the Minneapolis suburb of Champlin, Minnesota, US on June 14. — Reuters
Police stand at a crime scene as they search for a suspect posing as a police officer who shot two Democratic state lawmakers and their spouses in their homes, in the Minneapolis suburb of Champlin, Minnesota, US on June 14. — Reuters

A Democratic state lawmaker and her husband were killed early on Saturday in what appeared to be a “politically motivated assassination,” while a second lawmaker and his spouse were wounded in a separate attack, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said.

“An unspeakable tragedy has unfolded in Minnesota —my good friend and colleague, Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, were shot and killed early this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination,” he told reporters.

“Our state lost a great leader,” he said.

Walz said that in a second attack, Senator John Hoffman and his wife, of Champlin, were shot multiple times, underwent surgery and that he was “cautiously optimistic” that they would survive “this assassination attempt”.

“This was an act of targeted political violence,” he said. “Peaceful discourse is the foundation of our democracy. We don’t settle our differences with violence or at gunpoint.”

Law enforcement authorities said the gunman was impersonating a police officer and escaped after exchanging fire with police who responded to the attacks.

A large-scale search for the suspect was underway, they said.

Trump condemns ‘terrible shooting’ of lawmakers

US President Donald Trump condemned the “terrible shooting” of two Minnesota Democratic state lawmakers, one of whom was killed.

“I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers,” Trump said in a statement.

“Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America.”

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘Declaration of war’
Updated 14 Jun, 2025

‘Declaration of war’

Israel's provocative behaviour has, once again, brought the Middle East to the precipice of a full-blown war.
A mixed bag
14 Jun, 2025

A mixed bag

SINDH’S Rs3.45tr budget for the next fiscal year seeks to combine populism with provincial tax reforms while also...
Water-starved city
14 Jun, 2025

Water-starved city

IT is an injustice that finds few parallels. Karachi, home to a burgeoning population of over 20m and the primary...
Climate realities
Updated 13 Jun, 2025

Climate realities

Finance Minister says, "We are living climate change day in and day out”.
Minimum wages
Updated 13 Jun, 2025

Minimum wages

Foolish to expect toothless and corrupt provincial employees’ social security organisations to force wealthy employers to implement the minimum wage.
Iran attack fears
13 Jun, 2025

Iran attack fears

AS the fate of the US-Iran talks remains undecided, there are worrying signs that in case the negotiations collapse,...