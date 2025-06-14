Bahria Town gets some relief from CDA in illegal land possession case

• Civic body says 181 kanals, and not 510 kanals, in illegal possession of housing society

• Spokesperson terms latest demarcation unjust

ISLAMABAD: At a time when Bahria Town management is facing tough scrutiny by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), it got some relief from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the illegal land possession case.

The CDA in its new demarcation pointed out that only 181 kanals of land of the civic agency was under illegal possession of Bahria Enclave contrary to the previous report of 2018, which had stated that 510 kanals of CDA land was in its possession.

After the demarcation report of 2018, the CDA had conducted an anti-encroachment operation of a few days and retrieved some land. But the operation was stopped as Bahria had contested the demarcation report.

The new demarcation report dated May 12, 2025, signed by Naib Tehsildar CDA Azhar Mehmood and Naib Tehsildar ICT, pointed out that 181 kanals and 16 marlas of CDA land was in possession of Bahria Enclave, on which the main entry gate, roads, streets, houses and plazas had been developed.

In 2023, the CDA had stated in the Islamabad High Court that 510 kanals of land had been encroached upon by Bahria Town, but the housing society had contested the civic authority’s statement.

The previous demarcation was conducted in 2018 in the presence of high ranked officials including the deputy commissioner Islamabad, member estate CDA, additional commissioner revenue, assistant commissioners and other relevant officers. The demarcation report was jointly signed by tehsildars of the CDA and ICT revenue department.

However, the new demarcation was conducted by Naib Tehsildar CDA Azhar Mehmood and Naib Tehsildar/Revenue Officer Halqa and their teams.

When contacted, Mr Mehmood, who is now holding acting charge of Tehsildar CDA land and revenue directorate, stated that the demarcation was conducted in accordance with rules and regulations.

He said the CDA’s 181 kanals and 16 marlas of land was in possession of the said society. Asked about the previous demarcation report, Azhar Mehmood said: “After previous demarcation CDA had also retrieved its land. The demarcation conducted by me and our team is purely on merit.”

It is relevant to note here that Bahria Town management is going through a challenging time as NAB had confiscated a number of its properties. However, it got relief from the CDA as a new demarcation report stated only 181 kanals were in its illegal possession.

The Bahria Town management, meanwhile, is still not satisfied.

When contacted, the housing society’s spokesperson, retired Col Khalil, termed the new demarcation unjust. He claimed that the land belonged to Bahria Town but the CDA and Islamabad administration had carried out a wrong demarcation in 2018 while the new one was flawed.

In December 2023, the housing society wrote a letter to the civic body, stating that, “CDA had kindly agreed to consider our request for resolution of land measuring 350 kanals approximately, including roads constructed by Bahria Town, which were being used by residents of Bahria Enclave as well as general public of the area. Moreover, considering the establishment of third party rights in the said land…CDA informed that our request has been considered and will be placed before competent authority for approval of resolution of the issue,” Bahria Town’s letter read.

The letter further pointed out that it had now been learnt that in reply to a writ petition 1780/2023 in the Islamabad High Court, CDA had “erroneously” stated that land measuring 510 kanals had been encroached upon by Bahria Town in Block D of Kuri Model Village.

The society claimed that the information of 510 kanals “was based on CDA’s demarcation conducted in February 2018, whereas a bulk of land has already been taken over by the CDA in year 2021,” the letter further said, claiming that, “presently, 177 kanals of land had been developed by Bahria Town for which payment has been made to land owners, out of which residential-cum-commercial plots have been developed on 39 kanals only,” read the society’s letter which was addressed to CDA in December 2023.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2025