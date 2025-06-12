Air India flight with 242 onboard crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Air India said its flight with 242 people onboard crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad city on Thursday.

“Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off,” the airline said in a post on X.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members, it said, adding that the injured were being taken to the nearest hospitals, without specifying their number.

The airline detailed that 169 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and a Canadian national were among the people on board, with the nationalities of the 12 others not specified.

Times of India quoted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as saying that the 242 people on the plane comprised 230 passengers, two pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

Air India affirmed that it was giving its “full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident”. It also provided a dedicated passenger hotline number for more information: 1800 5691 444.

Visuals showed debris on fire, with thick black smoke rising up into the sky near the airport.

TV channels also showed visuals of people being moved in stretchers and being taken away in ambulances.

London’s Gatwick airport also confirmed that an Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad was due to land at the London airport later today.

It said on X that more information on the crash would follow.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said signal from the plane was lost less than a minute after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38pm (1:18pm PKT).

In August 2020, an Air India Express plane crash-landed at Kerala’ state’s Kozhikode airport, claiming the lives of 21 people, including 19 passengers and the flight’s two pilots, and injuring 76.

That came a decade after an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed at Mangalore in southern India, killing 159 people, with a handful of survivors.

In one of the worst aviation disasters in India, two passenger planes collided mid-air near New Delhi in 1996, with the loss of all 349 on board both flights.