K-IV pushed back 10 years or more by ‘paltry’ budget allocation

• Centre sets aside Rs3.2bn in budget for FY26 against requirement of Rs40bn for completion of water supply scheme

• JI says federal govt has ‘literally shelved’ the project

• Sharjeel expresses concerns over earmarking of ‘inadequate’ funds

KARACHI: Lingering for over two decades, the much-delayed K-IV water project now faces another major setback as the federal government has allocated only Rs3.2 billion in the budget against the required amount of Rs40bn for the scheme, sparking fears that the city may have to wait for “another 10 years” or more for the completion of the plan.

Officials associated with the project, speaking on the condition of anonymity, have expressed deep frustration over the paltry allocation, warning that the funding shortfall has derailed any realistic timeline set for the project’s completion.

“Over 63 per cent of the work is already done, and with proper funding, we were confident of wrapping it up within a year,” said one senior official. “But with just Rs3.2bn, we are now staring at a scenario where it could take another 10 years to complete. This delay is devastating for a city already facing an acute water shortage.”

Now, with that timeline missed and funds inadequate for the current fiscal year, experts and stakeholders fear that the K-IV would be held in limbo for years to come.

For a city of over 20 million, already grappling with severe water shortages and infrastructure failures, the delay has real and immediate consequences.

“Karachi can’t wait another decade,” warned one project insider. “This isn’t just a budget line — this is about water, survival, and dignity for millions.”

The K-IV project, originally launched in the early 2000s to address Karachi’s chronic water supply problems, has witnessed multiple revisions, cost escalations, and bureaucratic hurdles. Despite renewed federal attention in recent years, the latest budget allocation has cast dark shadow on its future.

Adding weight to the criticism, former federal minister for planning, development, reforms and special initiatives Asad Umar — who oversaw the K-IV project during the PTI government from 2018 to 2022 — said the current allocation shows the government lacks commitment.

“The Rs3.2bn allocation suggests the government isn’t serious about building the project,” he said. “It’s merely a political statement, not a development commitment. There was a real momentum. We had a vision and a timeline. This setback is unfortunate.”

It was Mr Umar who had pushed the K-IV forward during his tenure, recommending to the then prime minister Imran Khan that the federal government take over the full funding of the project, eliminating the previous cost-sharing arrangement with the Sindh government.

Under his supervision, the planning ministry had tasked Wapda with completing the project and assigned August 14, 2023, as the proposed inauguration date.

PPP, JI express concerns

Islamabad’s latest move has also triggered a kind of rift between two key federal allies — the PML-N and the PPP.

The Sindh government of PPP has expressed strong reservations over the “inadequate allocation” in the federal budget, saying it is taking the matter very seriously and in the process of reviewing the entire budget.

“We have serious concerns not only about this project but also the K-4 initiative,” said Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. “The funds allocated are highly inadequate. The Pakistan Peoples Party is taking these issues seriously and will thoroughly review the budget.”

He stressed the need for fiscal discipline and smarter resource management at the federal level.

“We’ve submitted formal proposals to the prime minister and urged the federal government to cut down on unnecessary expenditures,” he said. “If revenue is not increasing, it becomes essential to control expenditures. All spending must be managed wisely; otherwise, we’re putting our entire fiscal policy at risk.”

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami leader Monem Zafar echoed similar frustrations during a press conference.

“Against the backdrop of the severe water crisis in Karachi, the K-IV project became the most important plan for the city’s future,” he said. “But it seems the federal government has literally shelved it.”

He referred to the “disparity” in funding priorities.

“Some Rs133 billion was allocated to the Water Resources Division, yet only Rs3.2 billion was earmarked for the K-IV. That’s just 2.5 per cent of the division’s total budget. This clearly shows that those in the corridors of power don’t want to grant Karachi and Karachiites more than a symbolic fraction — no more than Zakat or alms,” said the JI leader.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2025