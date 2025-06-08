E-Paper | June 08, 2025

Pope Leo criticises nationalist politics at Sunday Mass

Reuters Published June 8, 2025 Updated June 8, 2025 04:43pm
Pope Leo XIV leads the mass for the Jubilee of the Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities, in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City on June 8. — Reuters
Pope Leo criticised the emergence of nationalist political movements on Sunday, calling them unfortunate, without naming a specific country or national leader.

Leo, the first pope from the United States, asked during a Mass with a crowd of tens of thousands in St Peter’s Square that God would “open borders, break down walls [and] dispel hatred”.

“There is no room for prejudice, for ‘security’ zones separating us from our neighbours, for the exclusionary mindset that, unfortunately, we now see emerging also in political nationalisms,” said the pontiff.

Leo, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected on May 8 to succeed the late Pope Francis as leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church.

Before becoming pontiff, Prevost was not shy about criticising US President Donald Trump, sharing numerous disapproving posts about him and Vice President JD Vance on X in recent years.

The Vatican has not confirmed the new pope’s ownership of the X account, which had the handle ‘drprevost’ and was deactivated after Leo’s election.

Francis, pope for 12 years, was a sharp critic of Trump. The late pope said in January that the president’s plan to deport millions of migrants in the US during his second term was a “disgrace.”

Earlier, Francis said Trump was “not Christian” because of his views on immigration.

“A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian,” Francis said when asked about Trump in 2016.

Leo was celebrating a Mass for Pentecost, one of the Church’s most important holidays.

