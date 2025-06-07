Picnickers stopped from visiting five ‘unguarded’ beaches in Karachi

KARACHI: The city administration has imposed an eight-day ban on visiting five unguarded beaches due to high tides and rough sea conditions.

The ban will remain in place till June 13 and it is applied to the Kannup, Sunerah, Mubarak Village, Turtle and Dua Chowk beaches.

Official sources said there was no restriction on people to visit other city beaches, including Sandspit, Hawkesbay, Paradise Point and Seaview, as these beaches were guarded by lifeguards and law enforcers.

Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi imposed the ban under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code on the request of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The order authorised the SHOs concerned to register FIRs under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against violators of the ban.

The officials said that a ban on swimming at other beaches might be imposed in view of the monsoon season, when there was comparatively high tide there.

