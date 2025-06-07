E-Paper | June 08, 2025

Picnickers stopped from visiting five ‘unguarded’ beaches in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 8, 2025 09:38am

KARACHI: The city administration has imposed an eight-day ban on visiting five unguarded beaches due to high tides and rough sea conditions.

The ban will remain in place till June 13 and it is applied to the Kannup, Sunerah, Mubarak Village, Turtle and Dua Chowk beaches.

Official sources said there was no restriction on people to visit other city beaches, including Sandspit, Hawkesbay, Paradise Point and Seaview, as these beaches were guarded by lifeguards and law enforcers.

Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi imposed the ban under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code on the request of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The order authorised the SHOs concerned to register FIRs under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against violators of the ban.

The officials said that a ban on swimming at other beaches might be imposed in view of the monsoon season, when there was comparatively high tide there.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time for reflection
Updated 07 Jun, 2025

Time for reflection

The spirit of unity within the Islamic world demands that Israel be confronted for its monstrous behaviour.
Pushed into poverty
Updated 08 Jun, 2025

Pushed into poverty

Reversing the increasing poverty rate, now at 45pc, requires political will and a strong policy focus.
Detention law
07 Jun, 2025

Detention law

CITIZENS will be presumed guilty until proven innocent. At least that is the message the political leadership of...
Need for dialogue
06 Jun, 2025

Need for dialogue

If mistrust continues to build up and ties remain frozen, the next conflict may only be a matter of time.
ECP reshuffle
06 Jun, 2025

ECP reshuffle

IT would appear that the process of consultations between the government and opposition over key appointments in the...
Unfair taxation
06 Jun, 2025

Unfair taxation

WITH the next budget just days away, all eyes are on the additional taxation measures the government proposes to...