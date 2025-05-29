E-Paper | May 29, 2025

Foreign students seek to quit Harvard amid Trump crackdown

AFP Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 02:55pm
A Harvard sign is seen at the Harvard University campus in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 27. — AFP
A Harvard sign is seen at the Harvard University campus in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 27. — AFP

Harvard University has been flooded with requests from foreign students to transfer to other institutions as US President Donald Trump’s administration seeks to ban it from hosting international scholars, a staff member said on Wednesday.

“Too many international students to count have inquired about the possibility of transferring to another institution,” Maureen Martin, director of immigration services, wrote in a court filing.

Trump has upended the United States’ reputation among foreign students, who number around one million, as he presses a campaign against US universities he sees as obstructing his “Make America Great Again” populist agenda.

He has blocked Harvard from hosting international scholars in a manoeuvre being challenged legally, targeted non-citizen campus activists for deportation, and most recently suspended student visa processing across the board.

The president’s crackdown has prompted “profound fear, concern, and confusion” among students and staff at the elite university, which has been “inundated with questions from current international students and scholars about their status and options”, Martin wrote.

More than 27 per cent of Harvard’s enrollment was made up of foreign students in the 2024-25 academic year, according to university data.

“Many international students and scholars are reporting significant emotional distress that is affecting their mental health and making it difficult to focus on their studies,” Martin wrote in the filing.

Some were afraid to attend their graduation ceremonies this week or had cancelled travel plans for fear of being refused re-entry into the United States, she added.

She said that a handful of domestic students at Harvard had also “expressed serious interest” in transferring elsewhere because they did not want to attend a university with no international students.

A judge last week suspended the government’s move to block Harvard from enrolling and hosting foreign students after the Ivy League school sued, calling the action unconstitutional.

A hearing into the case was scheduled for Thursday.

At least 10 foreign students or scholars at Harvard had their visa applications refused immediately after the block on foreign students was announced, including students whose visa applications had already been approved, Martin wrote.

“My current understanding is that the visa applications that were refused or revoked following the Revocation Notice have not yet been approved or reinstated,” despite a judge suspending the move, she said.

