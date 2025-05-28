E-Paper | May 28, 2025

Seven rescued, two go missing as boat sinks in Indus River near Kohat

Umar Bacha Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 04:06pm
Divers involved in the search and rescue effort on May 28 in the Indus River near Kohat. — Rescue 1122
Seven people were rescued while two went missing after a boat sank in the Indus River near Kohat on Wednesday, according to Rescue 1122 officials.

A spokesperson for KP Rescue 1122 Bilal Ahmad Faizi said, “A boat sank at Khushalgarh on the Indus River. Seven passengers were rescued with the help of local divers, while a search operation is underway to search for two missing people.”

Teams from Kohat, Nowshera, and Karak are participating in the search operation, led by Kohat District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak, Rescue 1122 added.

Earlier in May, as many as four people, including two siblings, drowned in the Indus River in two different incidents in Attock, police and rescue sources had said.

Last year in April, eight people drowned when a boat capsized in the Indus River near Kund Park in Nowshera district.

