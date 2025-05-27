E-Paper | May 27, 2025

Policeman on polio duty gunned down in Balochistan’s Noshki

Abdullah Zehri Published May 27, 2025 Updated May 27, 2025 03:03pm

A policeman guarding a polio vaccination team was gunned down on Tuesday by unknown attackers in Balochistan’s Noshki district, according to an official.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio remains endemic, and vaccination teams are frequently targeted by militants waging a campaign against security forces.

Noshki Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjad Hussain Soomro confirmed the “unfortunate incident” to Dawn.com, in which Waheed Ahmed was gunned down in Noshki’s Killi Muhammad Hassni district.

He said that police have set up checkpoints at various places to search for the attackers, who will be arrested soon.

DC Soomro noted that security of the health department staff working on the anti-polio campaign has been further beefed up.

He added that the anti-polio campaign is continuing even after the terrorist incident and the targets given to the anti-polio teams in Noshki district for this national cause will be completed soon.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that the martyred was a resident of Jalalabad, Noshki.

“The polio campaign is a national duty, and any attack on it is intolerable,” Rind said in a statement, paying tribute to the slain officer who “sacrificed himself while on duty”.

“This attack is a conspiracy to sabotage the national campaign and spread fear and panic,” Rind added.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack in Noshki and offered heartfelt condolences to the family of the bereaved.

He noted that the courage and sacrifice of polio officials “[inspires] us all to save our children from this crippling disease.”

The president reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fully eradicating polio.

“We have the tools, the will, and the support of our global partners to make this vision a reality,” he said in a statement issued today. “I call on parents to open their doors to vaccinators, ensuring every child receives the life-saving polio drops.

“I urge teachers, religious leaders, and community elders to champion this noble cause, dispelling myths and building trust. I appeal to the media to amplify the truth: the polio vaccine is safe, effective, and our best weapon.”

He reiterated his support for his daughter Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, “whose tireless advocacy and efforts has galvanized our nation in this fight against polio”.

“Today, I also pay tribute to our brave polio workers, who risk their lives to reach every child, often in the face of grave danger.

“We also honour those polio workers and security officials who have made the ultimate sacrifice, losing their lives to cowardly attacks aimed at derailing our efforts to make Pakistan polio-free,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the incident and affirmed that strict action will be taken against militant elements targeting the polio campaign, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident and said that an attack on the team tasked with securing the safe future of children is intolerable.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a “cowardly and inhumane act.”

He emphasised that targeting the polio campaign is equivalent to attacking the future of innocent children. While paying tribute to the martyred official, the minister hailed him as a “hero of the nation.”

Kakar warned that any effort to derail the polio campaign would be seen as a direct challenge to the writ of the state, and affirmed that the government will deal with terrorists with an iron fist.

Yesterday, two polio workers were abducted by armed assailants in Tank district while performing their duties in the Dolat Koruna area as part of the ongoing vaccination drive which kicked off on Sunday.

The Pakistan Polio Programme launched the third drive of the year against the crippling disease at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Islamabad.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq, alongside members of the Polio Programme’s core group and representatives of partner organisations, the statement added.

Additional reporting by Imran Gabol and Nadir Guramani

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Diplomatic blitzkrieg
Updated 27 May, 2025

Diplomatic blitzkrieg

The fact is that in the current circumstances, Pakistan has strong talking points.
Power move
27 May, 2025

Power move

THE plans are, no doubt, quite ambitious. Whether or not they are realistic is a different question altogether. For...
Qalandars triumph
27 May, 2025

Qalandars triumph

A PAKISTAN Super League season that had to be halted and then restarted, losing some star power in the process,...
Budget delay
Updated 26 May, 2025

Budget delay

The difference of opinion between govt, IMF over defence allocations, tax relief for salaried class is not something to fret over.
Last mile?
26 May, 2025

Last mile?

WITH the national tally of polio cases rising to 10 following two new confirmations in KP, Pakistan’s ambition to...
Straight to the top
26 May, 2025

Straight to the top

NO summit seems beyond reach for Naila Kiani. She is now a mere two peaks away from making history. In so many ways,...