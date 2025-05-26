Ruet-i-Hilal Committee to convene to sight Zilhaj moon tomorrow

The Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet tomorrow in Islamabad to sight the Zilhaj moon, state-run broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier this week, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) issued a prediction regarding the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Zilhaj 1446 AH, “based on scientific analysis, astronomical data, and modern observational techniques.”

The statement said that the birth of the new moon for Zilhaj will occur on May 27, meaning that the festive occasion of Eidul Azha is likely to be celebrated across Pakistan on June 7.

According to Radio Pakistan, Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting, while zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Eidul Azha Moon.

Celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj, Eidul Azha marks the culmination of Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam.