E-Paper | May 26, 2025

Ruet-i-Hilal Committee to convene to sight Zilhaj moon tomorrow

Dawn.com Published May 26, 2025 Updated May 26, 2025 06:20pm
Image showing a crescent moon – Pixabay/ Florian Pircher
Image showing a crescent moon – Pixabay/ Florian Pircher

The Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet tomorrow in Islamabad to sight the Zilhaj moon, state-run broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier this week, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) issued a prediction regarding the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Zilhaj 1446 AH, “based on scientific analysis, astronomical data, and modern observational techniques.”

The statement said that the birth of the new moon for Zilhaj will occur on May 27, meaning that the festive occasion of Eidul Azha is likely to be celebrated across Pakistan on June 7.

According to Radio Pakistan, Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting, while zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Eidul Azha Moon.

Celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj, Eidul Azha marks the culmination of Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget delay
Updated 26 May, 2025

Budget delay

The difference of opinion between govt, IMF over defence allocations, tax relief for salaried class is not something to fret over.
Last mile?
26 May, 2025

Last mile?

WITH the national tally of polio cases rising to 10 following two new confirmations in KP, Pakistan’s ambition to...
Straight to the top
26 May, 2025

Straight to the top

NO summit seems beyond reach for Naila Kiani. She is now a mere two peaks away from making history. In so many ways,...
Troubled waters
Updated 25 May, 2025

Troubled waters

India has been wanting to alter the IWT for some time; arguably, the post-Pahalgam hostilities gave New Delhi a convenient chance.
Captive women
25 May, 2025

Captive women

PAKISTAN’S stormy history of political and rights protests shows that even the use of excessive state brutality ...
Principled stand
25 May, 2025

Principled stand

THE war unleashed on American academia now has global attention. With Harvard University pushing back against the...