Eidul Azha likely to fall on June 7: Suparco

The festive occasion of Eidul Azha is likely to be celebrated across Pakistan on June 7, 2025, according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

In a statement, the commission issued a prediction regarding the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Zilhaj 1446 AH, “based on scientific analysis, astronomical data, and modern observational techniques.”

It said according to astronomical models, the birth of the new moon for Zilhaj will occur on May 27, 2025, at 8:02pm PST.

The scientific analysis for May 27, 2025 (29 Ziqa’ad) in Pakistan indicates the age of the moon at sunset will be approximately 11 hours and 34 minutes, it mentioned.

“Even under the most optimal weather conditions, the possibility of the moon being sighted across the country is extremely low, as there will only be a 37-minute interval between sunset and moonset,” it added.

The commission said 1st Zilhaj is expected to fall on May 29. Therefore, Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on June 7.

It added that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee holds the final authority to confirm the moon’s sighting based on eyewitness testimonies and weather conditions.

Celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj, Eidul Azha marks the culmination of Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam.