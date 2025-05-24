Govt to cancel passports of deported Pakistanis, register cases against them

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said that the passports of the Pakistanis, who were returning to the country after being deported, will be cancelled and also face the registration of an first information report (FIR) against them.

Saudi Arabia deported a total of 5,033 Pakistani beggars whereas another 369 individuals have been apprehended for begging in five other countries in the last 16 months.

Last month, the interior minister had said that the government would block the passports of Pakistanis deported, and tighten the process of issuing new travel documents.

Around 106 Pakistanis were also deported from European countries arrived in Islamabad last month.

According to state-run PTV News, an important meeting, led by the interior minister, was held in Islamabad where it was decided that deportees who were coming back will have their passports cancelled and an FIR will also be registered against them.

The names of the deportees will also be put on the passport control list for five years, PTV News added.

A committee was also formed under the chairmanship of the interior secretary to further tighten and improve passport laws.

Naqvi was quoted as saying that the deportees were causing embarrassment to Pakistan at an international level, adding that no concessions would be made to them in the future.