Investigating officer testifies in GHQ protest case

RAWALPINDI: The in­­vestigating officer in the case of violent protests out­­­side the General Head­quarters on May 9, 2023, testified before an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Former prime minister Imran Khan is one of the accused in the case. The protests, triggered by Mr Khan’s arrest in a corruption case from the Islam­abad High Court, turned violent as protesters torched and vandalised government buildings and military installations.

Following the violence, the government launched a crackdown on PTI leaders and supporters, making several arrests.

Mr Khan was indicted in the case on Dec 5, 2024.

The PTI founder, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023, was arrested by the Rawalpindi police in the protest case in January 2024.

He, however, filed an application seeking acquittal, which was also rejected by the ATC earlier this year.

Special Prosecutor Raja Ikram Ameen Minhas produced the IO before the trial court.

The investigating officer informed the court about the incident, police action, arrests and recoveries made from the PTI workers.

The prosecution has produced only 26 out of a total of 102 witnesses before the ATC so far. Most of the prosecution witnesses who have testified before the court till date were police officials and witnesses to the vandalism.

The next hearing will be held on June 29.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2025