E-Paper | May 22, 2025

Iran says will hold US responsible for any Israeli attack on its nuclear sites

AFP Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 08:52pm
A woman walks past an anti-American mural near the former US embassy in Tehran on May 20. — AFP
A woman walks past an anti-American mural near the former US embassy in Tehran on May 20. — AFP

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would hold the United States responsible for any Israeli attack on its nuclear facilities, after US media reported that Israel was preparing for a strike.

The report came even as Iran and the United States were set to meet in Rome on Friday for a fifth round of Omani-mediated nuclear talks.

“We believe that in the event of any attack on the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the Zionist regime (Israel), the US government will also be involved and bear legal responsibility,” Araghchi said in a letter to the United Nations published on Thursday.

“Iran strongly warns against any adventurism by the Zionist regime and will respond decisively to any threat or unlawful act by this regime,” Araghchi added.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Israel was making preparations to strike Iranian nuclear facilities.

The nuclear talks, which began on April 12, are the highest-level contact between the long-time foes since the United States in 2018 pulled out of a landmark deal between Iran and world powers, during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Israel, Iran’s sworn enemy, has been threatening to use force against Iranian nuclear sites since the talks began.

On Thursday, Ali Mohammad Naini, the spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warned of a “devastating” response in case of an Israeli attack.

“If the delusional Zionist regime commits a foolish act and launches an attack, it will definitely receive a devastating and decisive response in its small and vulnerable geography,” said Naini, according to the ISNA news agency.

Also on Thursday, a group of demonstrators gathered near the Fordow nuclear enrichment plant south of Tehran to voice their support for the country’s nuclear activities.

The crowd waved Iranian flags and chanted slogans such as “nuclear energy is our inalienable right” and “no compromise, no surrender, only confrontation with America”.

Iran does not recognise Israel and generally refers to it as the “Zionist regime”, and the two countries have fought a shadow war for years.

The two foes traded direct attacks last year for the first time, against the backdrop of soaring regional tensions triggered by the Gaza conflict.

US Iran Rift
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khuzdar atrocity
Updated 22 May, 2025

Khuzdar atrocity

A process of reconciliation is sorely needed in the province, solely militarised response will be insufficient.
Budget and climate
22 May, 2025

Budget and climate

Govt's plan to present a climate-focused budget for the next fiscal year is a welcome paradigm shift in national economic planning.
Justice for Noor
Updated 22 May, 2025

Justice for Noor

Noor's death was the result of not just one person’s malevolence, but a preventable tragedy caused by several individuals failing to do the right thing.
Gaza’s horror
Updated 21 May, 2025

Gaza’s horror

The quickest way to stop the bloodshed would be for the US to immediately halt all military and financial aid to Israel.
Climate planning
21 May, 2025

Climate planning

ALTHOUGH the effects of climate change manifest themselves throughout the year, they seem particularly more...
Failed auction
21 May, 2025

Failed auction

THE poor response to the government’s bid to sell three redundant thermal power plants indicates the investors’...