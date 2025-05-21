E-Paper | May 21, 2025

Envoy to US hails Starlink’s potential in ‘bridging Pakistan’s digital divide’

APP Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 12:23pm

Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh hailed the potential of Starlink services — soon to be functional in the country — as a means to bridge Pakistan’s digital divide during a visit to SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles, Associated Press of Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Starlink Services, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, is one of the most technologically advanced companies globally among those providing internet via low-Earth orbit satellites. Last month, the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that Starlink services are expected to be operational in the country by the end of this year.

The ambassador, accompanied by a delegation, was briefed on the collaboration efforts between Pakistan and SpaceX, particularly how Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellite infrastructure and SpaceX’s commercial capabilities held “transformative” potential for Pakistan’s digital landscape.

The delegation was received at SpaceX Headquarters by the vice-president of Starlink global business operations and the director of global business development, and provided a guided tour of the space giant’s headquarters.

During the visit, the two parties discussed efforts focused on “expanding broadband access and strengthening national connectivity, particularly in remote and underprivileged areas”, as per the report.

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment towards promoting innovation through strategic international partnerships, hoping that such engagement would result in tangible cooperation in space technology, digital infrastructure, and commercial innovation.

The engagement is part of a series of efforts focused on strengthening ties between the private IT sectors of Pakistan and the US.

Last month, the IT minister announced that a provisional licence has been granted to Starlink to provide satellite-based internet services in the country, and services were expected to be available in the country by the end of this year. She also announced that a Chinese firm — Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology — has also applied for a satellite-based internet licence, adding that, “the government is encouraging competition in the sector.”

