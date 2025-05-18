FM Dar to visit China tomorrow to discuss evolving regional situation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will undertake an official visit to Beijing from May 19 to 22 to hold in-depth discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability, a statement from the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

The visit comes as tensions remain high in the region following last week’s ceasefire between Pakistan and India after a tense military standoff over the Pahalgam attack in Occupied Kashmir — which India blamed on Pakistan without evidence. On May 6–7, Indian air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir killed civilians, prompting Islamabad to shoot down five Indian jets. After drone interceptions and airbase strikes, US intervention on May 10 led to a ceasefire. India has maintained its aggressive stance, while Pakistan has warned against further escalation and offered dialogue.

China had also reaffirmed its support for Pakistan amid escalation with India in a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari on May 5.

According to today’s statement, FM Dar will travel to China tomorrow (Monday) at the invitation of the Chinese FM Yi and will hold in-depth discussions there.

“The pair will discuss the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability,” the FO said.

“The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.”

It added that the visit was part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

Pakistan has held strong bilateral relations with China which has supported it through many investments and development projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was termed as a “lifeline” for the country’s economy.

In March, China extended the repayment period of a $2 billion loan to Pakistan by one year, offering much-needed financial relief and helping stabilise the country’s foreign exchange reserves.