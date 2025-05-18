E-Paper | May 18, 2025

FM Dar to visit China tomorrow to discuss evolving regional situation

Tahir Khan Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 08:52pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will undertake an official visit to Beijing from May 19 to 22 to hold in-depth discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability, a statement from the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

The visit comes as tensions remain high in the region following last week’s ceasefire between Pakistan and India after a tense military standoff over the Pahalgam attack in Occupied Kashmir — which India blamed on Pakistan without evidence. On May 6–7, Indian air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir killed civilians, prompting Islamabad to shoot down five Indian jets. After drone interceptions and airbase strikes, US intervention on May 10 led to a ceasefire. India has maintained its aggressive stance, while Pakistan has warned against further escalation and offered dialogue.

China had also reaffirmed its support for Pakistan amid escalation with India in a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari on May 5.

According to today’s statement, FM Dar will travel to China tomorrow (Monday) at the invitation of the Chinese FM Yi and will hold in-depth discussions there.

“The pair will discuss the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability,” the FO said.

“The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.”

It added that the visit was part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

Pakistan has held strong bilateral relations with China which has supported it through many investments and development projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was termed as a “lifeline” for the country’s economy.

In March, China extended the repayment period of a $2 billion loan to Pakistan by one year, offering much-needed financial relief and helping stabilise the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The madness of Modi’s media

The madness of Modi’s media

India’s mainstream media has devolved into a propaganda machine that espouses delusional narratives and endangers regional peace.

Opinion

Editorial

War and peace
Updated 18 May, 2025

War and peace

Instead of constantly evoking the spectre of war, India and Pakistan should work towards peace.
Unequal taxation
18 May, 2025

Unequal taxation

PAKISTAN’S inefficient, growth-inhibiting, distortive and unjust tax system can justifiably be described as the...
Health crimes
18 May, 2025

Health crimes

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital, south Punjab’s largest public-sector hospital, was in the news last year for...
Tariff reform
Updated 17 May, 2025

Tariff reform

Planned import policy reforms signify a major positive shift in the govt’s economic and growth strategy.
Rising heat
17 May, 2025

Rising heat

AS the mercury continues to rise mercilessly across Pakistan, it becomes painfully clear that climate change has hit...
Missing link
17 May, 2025

Missing link

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb now has much to his credit, which is why his promise that the M6 motorway will ...