38,229 Pakistani Haj pilgrims under govt scheme landed in Saudi Arabia so far

APP Published May 17, 2025 Updated May 17, 2025 02:41pm

The Pakistan Haj Mission (PHM) has welcomed 38,229 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia (Madina and Makkah) under the government scheme since the start of the month-long pre-Haj flight operation on April 29.

These pilgrims arrived via 143 flights under the government scheme, while 3,440 more intending pilgrims through 13 flights will reach the holy land today, said Muhammad Umar Butt, a spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Sharing the details with APP, he said that there are five scheduled flights from Lahore, four from Karachi, three from Islamabad and one from Multan today.

This year, the PHM will host over 88,380 pilgrims under the government scheme and more than 23,000 under the private scheme.

He said that as possession of the Nusuk Card is a mandatory requirement for entering Haram Sharif, the pilgrims are being given these through Tawafa Company Al-Rajhi, responsible for facilitating Pakistani pilgrims during Haj, soon after their arrival.

The PHM is utilising Pak Haj App, two toll-free helplines 8002450028 and 8002450029 and WhatsApp numbers (+923700037425 and +923700037427 for prompt resolution of the pilgrims’ complaints.

Additionally, the spokesman said two central hospitals (one each at Makkah and Madina) and 11 dispensaries (nine in Makkah and two in Madina) are providing medical facilities to pilgrims, with 303 doctors and medical staff on duty.

The PHM’s main hospitals are equipped with modern facilities, including ambulances, laboratories, X-ray machines, ultrasound machines, ECG machines, minor operating theatres and separate wards for men and women and isolation wards.

