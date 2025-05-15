E-Paper | May 15, 2025

SC Constit­utional Bench restores parliament’s tweak to sales tax law

Nasir Iqbal Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 09:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Sup­r­eme Court’s Constit­utional Bench (CB) on Wednesday ordered maintaining a status quo by effectively restoring parliament’s amendment to Entry No. 151 of the Sixth Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, introduced through the Finance Act, 2024.

Headed by Justice Amin­uddin Khan, the CB had taken up an appeal against the Oct 31, 2024 Peshawar High Court judgement on the appeal moved by the Pakistan Ghee Mills Association and Pakistan Steel Mills Association represented by counsel Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar.

The CB issued not­ices to the respondents and orde­red the consolidation of all connected petitions while granting the status quo, thereby restoring and mai­n­taining the amendment made by parliament.

The counsel asserted that parliament has complete constitutional competence to legislate and amend the ST Act and that Entry No. 151, inserted through the Finance Act, 2024, was a legitimate exercise of legislative authority.

The counsel criticised the PHC decision which had struck down the provision and had also substituted the statutory term ‘pay order’ with ‘post-dated cheque.’ He contended that the court decision amou­nted to judicial legislation, observing that PHC cannot substitute the expr­ess words of a statute, nor can it assume the legislative function that exclusively belo­ngs to parliament.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding trust
Updated 15 May, 2025

Rebuilding trust

Both countries will have to restart the dialogue process. One major step India can take would be to honour the IWT.
Political off-ramp
15 May, 2025

Political off-ramp

IN the midst of every crisis, there lies great opportunity. With the nation basking in the afterglow of Pakistan’s...
Awami League ban
15 May, 2025

Awami League ban

BANGLADESH stands at a key crossroads. While the ouster of Sheikh Hasina Wajed’s government and the formation of ...
Crisis averted
Updated 14 May, 2025

Crisis averted

As nuclear nations, both countries must wield their powers with utmost responsibility and immense restraint.
US-Israel ties
14 May, 2025

US-Israel ties

AS Donald Trump landed in Riyadh on Tuesday to a regal reception, questions were swirling whether the American...
PSL resumption
14 May, 2025

PSL resumption

THE Pakistan Super League is back on. Postponed last week following escalating Pakistan-India tensions, the ...