Shoaib Malik steps down as Domestic Cricket Mentor with ‘love and gratitude’

Dawn.com Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 04:16pm
Shoaib Malik addresses a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. — / PCB
Shoaib Malik addresses a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. — / PCB

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik announced his resignation from the role of Domestic Cricket Mentor today through a social media post on X.

He submitted his formal resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board two weeks ago, saying he believed it was “time to move on” to ensure fairness and pay attention to multiple personal and professional responsibilities in his life.

“This was not an easy choice, but after reflecting on my commitments, I realised that juggling multiple responsibilities would prevent me from giving my best — both to Pakistan cricket and to my other professional and personal priorities,” he wrote in his post.

The former skipper added he would continue to serve the role according to his contractual obligations, giving PCB enough time to appoint a new mentor for the next season.

Malik also expressed immense gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB executive team, his former teammate and director of Champions Events Wahab Riaz, the coaching staff at Stallion, and the players who “entrusted him with the opportunity to share his knowledge.”

“Working with some of Pakistan’s most talented cricketers has been an immensely fulfilling experience, one I will always cherish.”

Malik has served as the captain of Pakistan cricket from 2007 to 2009. He made his one-day international debut in 1999 by starting his career as an off-break bowler. Eventually, Malik gained a name for being a batting all-rounder.

He appeared in 287 one-day internationals and scored 7,534 runs with nine hundreds. As an off-spinner, he finished with 158 wickets, while he also captained Pakistan in 41 ODIs.

He confirmed his retirement from one-day cricket post-2019 World Cup.

