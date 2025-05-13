E-Paper | May 13, 2025

Rs5,000 per acre wheat support price for 0.6m farmers approved

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 06:33am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the issuance of a wheat support price of Rs5,000 per acre to 600,000 farmers through Kissan Card programme.

“Those farmers who do not have Kissan Card will also be granted a subsidy worth Rs5,000 per acre,” the CM said while presiding over a meeting.

She said a subsidy of billions of rupees would be given to the farmers for the next crop as well.

The participants in the meeting were informed that the farmers had utilised Rs36 billion to purchase agricultural inputs. Some 60 per cent of the loan being issued for purchasing agricultural inputs through Kissan Card had been completed.

The farmers have returned loans amounting to Rs22bn being obtained through Kissan Card. The second installment has been issued to the farmers for the new crop through Kissan Card.

The meeting was informed that 50pc of the applications being received for the wheat support programme had been verified.

The CM also chaired a meeting to review the solarisation scheme for the agricultural tubewells. The proposals for the implementation of the wheat support programme were reviewed. The proposal to include contractors along with agricultural land owners was also discussed.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2025

Pakistan

