Ceasefire violation by Indian troops kills one more in AJK

• Death toll from unprovoked shelling across LoC jumps to 32

• Educational institutions to reopen today

• AJK premier hails army’s response as president wants immediate relief for affected families

MUZAFFARABAD: Indian troops violated the ceasefire agreement late Sunday night by resorting to ‘unprovoked’ shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the death of a young man in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), officials said on Monday.

According to Sardar Waheed Khan, Director General of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Indian forces targeted several villages in the Nakyal sector of southern Kotli district shortly after 11pm, using both small and heavy arms during a 40-minute barrage.

In Bari Dhara Mathrani, one of the affected villages, 32-year-old Muhammad Shahid, son of Muhammad Taj, sustained critical abdominal injuries when shrapnel from a mortar shell struck him.

He was initially treated at the THQ Hospital in Nakyal and later referred to the DHQ Hospital in Kotli, where he succumbed to his wounds at around 1am.

A brief episode of shelling was also reported from the Haveli district, the SDMA chief added.

Shahid’s death raised the toll from the recent wave of cross-LoC shelling, including missile attacks in Muzaffarabad and Kotli districts, to 32. They included 12 in Kotli, six each in Bhimber and Poonch, three in Muzaffarabad, two each in Neelum and Haveli, and one in Bagh. Another 123 people were injured in the hostilities.

School, colleges reopen today

The AJK government annou­nced the reopening of all educational institutions from today (Tuesday), following a temporary closure amid the escalation.

However, a revised schedule for the postponed examination papers will be issued separately by the AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Mirpur, Mr Khan said.

Earlier on Monday, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq visited forward posts in the Barnala sector of Bhimber district to express solidarity with the armed forces for their robust response to Indian aggression and to console families affected by the shelling.

Addressing the troops, Mr Haq lauded the army’s professionalism and high morale, stating that ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’ had forced the Indian forces to back down.

“The Pakistan Army has made the country’s defence invincible,” he remarked, also praising the Pakistan Air Force for showcasing its capabilities with international recognition.

He condemned India’s targeting of civilian populations and infrastructure, and applauded the resilience and bravery of the AJK people.

He said compensation had been provided to the families of martyrs and injured persons within 24 hours, and that relevant departments remained fully alert and operational round-the-clock.

The prime minister pledged to personally visit all LoC-affected areas to assess damages and ensure timely relief and rehabilitation.

During his visit, Mr Haq met with the families of those martyred in Saturday’s shelling, offering condolences and handing over compensation cheques. As his convoy passed through the area, large crowds chanted slogans in support of Pakistan, the armed forces, and the AJK leadership.

President for immediate relief to affected families

Separately, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood strongly condemned India for deliberately targeting innocent and unarmed civilians along the LoC, calling it a blatant display of frustration.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and wishing a swift recovery to the injured, he directed the government and relevant authorities to urgently assess the damages and ensure immediate relief for the affected population, including uninterrupted medical care for the wounded.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2025