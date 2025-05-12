3 killed as speeding dumper collides with car in Karachi

A man and his son were among three killed when a dumper truck collided with their vehicle on Sunday evening on the Main Northern Bypass in Karachi.

In recent months, Karachi witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers, which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

Surjani Town Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammed Ali Shah told Dawn.com that three persons were traveling in a car when a “speeding” dumper struck them on the Northern Bypass near Hamdard University.

“The police rushed to the scene after receiving information of the accident. Police found the car crushed beneath the dumper while the three occupants were found dead on the spot,” he added.

He continued that the driver managed to escape from the scene before police reached there.

“However, the suspect Gul Baig was subsequently arrested.”

The deceased were identified as Suleman, 60, his son Usama, 35, and Faraz Sikander, 40. The bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

In recent months, Karachi has witnessed widespread protests by residents, political parties and civil rights campaigners over the alarming increase in fatal incidents involving heavy vehicles mainly dumper trucks.

The provincial government has made efforts to control the menace of accidents in Karachi, including a ban on daytime movement of heavy vehicles, and imposing fines on reckless driving.

On April 18, the city administration extended the complete ban imposed on heavy vehicles in the city during daytime for another two months.

The ban on the movement of heavy vehicles was initially imposed for two months on Feb 14 in the wake of traffic accidents. While allowing heavy vehicles to operate in the city from 10pm to 6am, the city administration authorised the district and traffic police to register cases against the violators of the ban.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said that vehicles carrying essential commodities such as water, cooking oil, medicine, oxygen cylinders for medical facilities, meat and other items were exempted from the ban.

3 murdered over family dispute

Three people were shot dead while two others injured when relatives fought against each other off National Highway, according to a police officer.

“A quarrel erupted between relatives over some personal enmity at Razzaqabad during which firearms were used, resulting in the death of three persons and injuries to two others,” Shah Latif Town SHO Mohammed Ameen Khoso told Dawn.com.

The three persons gunned down in the incident were identified as Usman Munsif, 20, Touqeer Siddiq, 25, and Touseef Bashir, 30. The injured include Noman Bashir, 20, and Munsif Latif, 45.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that two persons with gunshot injuries were brought dead at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) while the third one succumbed during treatment.

The SHO said the police arrested one suspect from the scene and a pistol was recovered from his possession. “The police are further investigating the triple murder and efforts are under way to arrest the remaining suspects,” he added.