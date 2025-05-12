LAHORE: A man dies after being struck by lightning in Sahiwal on Sunday, says the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), while advising people to take precautions given the heavy rainfall and thunderstorm hitting different districts.

As per the PDMA, a 36-year-old man, Ramzan, died in Sahiwal when lightning struck him.

Punjab witnessed intense weather activity on Sunday, with storms, heavy rainfall and hailstorms reported in the districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, and Narowal.

The PDMA issued a province-wide alert, urging authorities and citizens to take precautionary measures, the forecast of inclement weather till May 12 (tomorrow).

According to reports from the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Madina Town water works recorded the highest rainfall of 25mm, followed by Dogar Basti and Gulistan Colony, 12mm each, in Faisalabad region.

In Lahore region, Jail Road received 3.8mm rain, while Lakshmi Chowk and Wasa’s Gulberg Head Office recorded 4mm and 3mm, respectively. The average rainfall in Lahore stood at 1.8mm.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia directed deputy commissioners and Rescue 1122 teams to remain on high alert given the rain and storms.

He said that emergency operation centres in all districts have been activated and people are advised to avoid going in open areas, stay away from electrical poles and seek shelter in case of lightning.

The PDMA also urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel, drive cautiously and call the emergency helpline, 1129, for assistance.

TRIPPINGS: As many as 30 feeders of 11kV capacity tripped due to rain and high-velocity winds, suspending electricity supply to various localities in Lahore.

However, the Lesco field teams restored the power supply by energising the feeders, according to a spokesman.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2025