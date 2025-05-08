Contingency plan in place as life continues to be normal in Sindh

• Educational institutions remain open, exams underway

• Security beefed up across province

• Rescue-1122 ready to meet any eventuality

KARACHI: Although routine life in Karachi and other parts of the province remained unaffected by the Indian strikes in Azad Kashmir and Punjab, the provincial authorities on Wednesday prepared a contingency plan and beefed up security across Sindh to tackle any situation.

Almost all educational institutions remained opened on Wednesday and intermediate exams were held as per their schedule in Karachi and other parts of the province.

The director general of Rescue-1122, retired Brigadier Wajid Sibghatullah Mahar, told Dawn that the Sindh Emergency Rescue Service had prepared an emergency plan, outlining preparedness and resource allocation in anticipation of the situation.

“Rescue-1122 (Sindh) is on high alert and prepared with manpower, resources and coordination protocols to deal with any emergency efficiently,” according to the content of the plan reviewed by Dawn. “Rescue 1122 team stands fully ready to respond to any emergency across the province.”

The Sindh health department also declared “emergency” in all health facilities due to the prevailing regional security situation.

According to a communique issued by the director general-health, all leaves of health personnel, including doctors and nurses, stand cancelled. The health authorities were asked to maintain close coordination with Rescue-1122, district administration and law enforcement agencies.

According to the contingency plan, ambulances are fully integrated with Rescue-1122, operating to respond promptly to any medical emergency that may arise.

The plan has been shared with all relevant district administrations for their information and necessary action.

Police on alert

Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday ordered the provincial police to remain alert at all levels in view of the tense situation at the country’s borders, according to an official statement.

He directed policemen to keep a close watch on bazaars, markets and public places and enhanced monitoring and checking at the bordering towns and important installations.

“The Pakistan army, air force and navy are extremely alert at the borders while the Sindh police are alert against the enemies inside the province,” declared the IG police.

Also, Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho chaired a meeting at his office in view of the current situation.

The metropolis police chief ordered the city police to remain alert and present at their headquarters while leaves of all policemen had been cancelled, according to the police statement. He said monitoring of all important installations should be increased.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2025