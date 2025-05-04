Two telecoms to settle Rs26bn outstanding taxes

ISLAMABAD: The two telecom companies have agreed to pay outstanding taxes totalling Rs26 billion to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) instead of pursuing further litigation after losing a case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Islamabad had decided to attach the bank accounts of the two telecoms before they could file an appeal against the court decision. The LTO remained operational on Saturday for the purpose of attaching the bank accounts of Telenor Pakistan and Deodar Pakistan, a subsidiary of Jazz.

Following the promulgation of Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, the FBR has started recovery proceedings and enforcement measures.

The FBR officials were preparing for a forceful recovery of taxes through the attachment of bank accounts of these two companies falling under the jurisdiction of the LTO Islamabad, as the head offices of both companies are situated in the federal capital.

Both companies had gone to court over tax on equipment import

However, a final settlement between FBR and the companies was reached late Saturday evening, as they agreed to pay the recoverable amount as per court orders.

Telenor Pakistan has recently lost a case against FBR for the payment of Rs6bn in terms of withholding tax in the Islamabad high court.

As the FBR started the process to attach the bank accounts, the top management of Telenor Pakistan agreed to pay Rs6bn in pending taxes against the import of plants and equipment instead of pursuing the matter in the courts.

Similarly, Deodar Pakistan was fighting a case against the FBR over the amount of withholding tax and recently lost the case in the IHC.

The FBR team working for the attachment of Deodar Pakistan bank accounts also agreed with the Jazz management to pay Rs20bn in terms of withholding tax against the import of plants and equipment.

Sources in the tax collecting body said that Jazz Pakistan has agreed not to carry the matter further in the courts.

Deodar Ltd is responsible for establishing and maintaining the company’s cell sites and telecom towers.

However, Jazz has sold Deodar to Engro Corporation and the deal valued at approximately $563 million has been allowed Jazz by the Competition Commission of Pakistan recently, but the deal has yet not been materialised due to certain legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2025