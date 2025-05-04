E-Paper | May 04, 2025

Two telecoms to settle Rs26bn outstanding taxes

Kalbe Ali Published May 4, 2025 Updated May 4, 2025 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: The two telecom companies have agreed to pay outstanding taxes totalling Rs26 billion to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) instead of pursuing further litigation after losing a case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Islamabad had decided to attach the bank accounts of the two telecoms before they could file an appeal against the court decision. The LTO remained operational on Saturday for the purpose of attaching the bank accounts of Telenor Pakistan and Deodar Pakistan, a subsidiary of Jazz.

Following the promulgation of Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, the FBR has started recovery proceedings and enforcement measures.

The FBR officials were preparing for a forceful recovery of taxes through the attachment of bank accounts of these two companies falling under the jurisdiction of the LTO Islamabad, as the head offices of both companies are situated in the federal capital.

Both companies had gone to court over tax on equipment import

However, a final settlement between FBR and the companies was reached late Saturday evening, as they agreed to pay the recoverable amount as per court orders.

Telenor Pakistan has recently lost a case against FBR for the payment of Rs6bn in terms of withholding tax in the Islamabad high court.

As the FBR started the process to attach the bank accounts, the top management of Telenor Pakistan agreed to pay Rs6bn in pending taxes against the import of plants and equipment instead of pursuing the matter in the courts.

Similarly, Deodar Pakistan was fighting a case against the FBR over the amount of withholding tax and recently lost the case in the IHC.

The FBR team working for the attachment of Deodar Pakistan bank accounts also agreed with the Jazz management to pay Rs20bn in terms of withholding tax against the import of plants and equipment.

Sources in the tax collecting body said that Jazz Pakistan has agreed not to carry the matter further in the courts.

Deodar Ltd is responsible for establishing and maintaining the company’s cell sites and telecom towers.

However, Jazz has sold Deodar to Engro Corporation and the deal valued at approximately $563 million has been allowed Jazz by the Competition Commission of Pakistan recently, but the deal has yet not been materialised due to certain legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Failed narrative
Updated 04 May, 2025

Failed narrative

Few in the global arena, including India’s traditional foreign partners and the US, are buying New Delhi’s narrative.
Water allocation
04 May, 2025

Water allocation

THINGS may be looking up for farmers. With flows improving, the Indus River System Authority has summoned its...
Weaponising hunger
04 May, 2025

Weaponising hunger

OVER the course of 18 months, the world has seen unspeakable images come out of Gaza, but none are seared as...
Truth under fire
Updated 03 May, 2025

Truth under fire

Defending press freedom requires legal protections, independent institutions and public that refuses to accept silence.
The core issue
03 May, 2025

The core issue

POST-Pahalgam events have yet again proved that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved peacefully and justly, the...
Boosting productivity
03 May, 2025

Boosting productivity

THE country’s economic productivity — the efficiency with which it can convert inputs such as labour and capital...