E-Paper | May 04, 2025

Religious parties in Bangladesh hold rally

AFP Published May 4, 2025 Updated May 4, 2025 07:57am
HEFAZAT-I-ISLAM Bangladesh holds a rally in Dhaka on Saturday.—AFP
HEFAZAT-I-ISLAM Bangladesh holds a rally in Dhaka on Saturday.—AFP

DHAKA: Thousands of activists of Bangladeshi religious parties rallied in Dhaka on Saturday, one of their biggest public shows of strength in years.

Religious groups have gained strength after the toppling of the iron-fisted regime of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, opposing attempts at reforms they say are un-Islamic.

Hefazat-i-Islam — an influential group made up of multiple political parties, Muslim organisations and religious schools — issued a string of demands at Saturday’s rally, including the abolishment of a government women’s commission seeking equality.

“Men and women can never be equal: the Holy Quran outlines specific codes of life for both genders,” said Mohammad Shihab Ud­din, 53, leader of a women’s mad­­rassa, a religious school. “There is no way we can go beyond that.”

No date has been set for elections, but caretaker leader Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who heads the interim government, has promised polls will be held by June 2026 at the latest.

Muhammad Umar Faruq, 30, another teacher at a seminary, said they helped the interim government run the country.

“If a government atte­mpts anything anti-Isla­mic in a country where 92 per cent of the population is Muslim, we will reject it immediately,” he said.

Hasina, who was blamed for extensive human rights abuses, took a tough stand against Islamist movements during her autocratic 15-year rule.

Since she fled to India — where she has defied extradition orders to face charges of crimes against humanity — religious groups have become emboldened.

Religious parties have demanded an end to a swath of activities, including cultural events deemed “anti-Islamic” — from music to theatre festivals, women’s football matches and kite-flying celebrations.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Failed narrative
Updated 04 May, 2025

Failed narrative

Few in the global arena, including India’s traditional foreign partners and the US, are buying New Delhi’s narrative.
Water allocation
04 May, 2025

Water allocation

THINGS may be looking up for farmers. With flows improving, the Indus River System Authority has summoned its...
Weaponising hunger
04 May, 2025

Weaponising hunger

OVER the course of 18 months, the world has seen unspeakable images come out of Gaza, but none are seared as...
Truth under fire
Updated 03 May, 2025

Truth under fire

Defending press freedom requires legal protections, independent institutions and public that refuses to accept silence.
The core issue
03 May, 2025

The core issue

POST-Pahalgam events have yet again proved that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved peacefully and justly, the...
Boosting productivity
03 May, 2025

Boosting productivity

THE country’s economic productivity — the efficiency with which it can convert inputs such as labour and capital...