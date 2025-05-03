Activists’ aid boat hit by drones on way to Gaza

NICOSIA: A group of activists organising an aid boat for Gaza said it was attacked on Friday by drones in international waters off Malta as it headed towards the Palestinian territory.

The Maltese government and Cypriot rescuers said they had responded to a distress call from the vessel, while Malta said all crew members were safe and made no mention of an alleged attack. The activists said they suspected Israel could be behind the attack, and Cyprus’s rescue agency said it had been informed by the island’s foreign ministry of an Israeli drone strike.

“At 00:23 Maltese time, the Conscience, a Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship came under direct attack in international waters,” the group said in a statement.

“Armed drones attacked the front of an unarmed civilian vessel twice, causing a fire and a substantial breach in the hull. “Israeli ambassadors must be summoned and answer to violations of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of our civilian vessel in international waters.” Asked whether the group believed Israel was behind the attack, a spokesperson said they “suspected” that was the case.

Kitchens warn food will run out in days after two months of Israeli blockade

“While we cannot confirm 100 per cent, we suspect it’s Israel,” Hay Sha Wiya said, calling the country “the primary entity interested in keeping us and any aid out of Gaza”.

Israel is known for conducting covert operations beyond its borders, including several during the Gaza conflict that it only acknowledged later. The activists said the strike appeared to target the boat’s generator.

Following the distress call, the Malta Vessel Traffic Services body dispatched a tugboat and offered support. “The tug arrived on scene and began firefighting operations. By 0128 hrs, the fire was reported under control,” the Maltese statement said.

‘Two weeks of supply left’

The American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera), a US-based organisation running one of the community kitchens in Gaza, warned that the few dozen remaining food kitchens are set to close in days, the BBC reported.

The organisation’s warning comes amid Israel’s two-month long blockade of all food supplies from entering Gaza. “The coming days will be critical. We expect we have two weeks’ supply, maybe less”, said Sami Matar, who leads the Anera team, reported by the BBC.

On 2 March, Israel shut all crossings to Gaza — preventing all goods, including food, fuel and medicines from entering — and resumed its military offensive two weeks later, ending a two-month ceasefire with Hamas. It said these steps were meant to put pressure on Hamas to release the prisoners it still holds.

“People rely on our meals; they have no source of income to buy what’s left in the local markets and many foods are not available”. “In the past we used to cook rice with meat — with protein. Now, because of the closure, there’s no type of meat, no fresh vegetables,” said Matar.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2025