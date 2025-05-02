E-Paper | May 02, 2025

Smart lockdown enforced in KP locality amid rising mpox cases

APP | Dawn.com Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 03:19pm

The administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Khyber has enforced a 12-day smart lockdown in a locality in tehsil Jamrud, Associated Press of Pakistan reported on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has now recorded a total of 17 cases of mpox during the past three years. Most of the patients had arrived either from the United Arab Emirates or Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where the disease was endemic. In August last year, the World Health Organisation declared mpox an emergency of international concern.

The district administration of Khyber imposed the smart lockdown in the Pump House locality of Ghandi, sealing all entry and exit points, according to a notification issued by its deputy commissioner, retired Captain Bilal Shahid Rao.

The report says the decision aims to prevent further transmission of the virus within the community.

“During the lockdown, only essential services will be allowed to operate, such as grocery shops, pharmacies, general stores, tandoors, and emergency services,” the report added.

Legal action will be taken against anyone violating the lockdown restrictions within its stipulated time period, the report quoted the officials as saying.

“Residents have been advised to cooperate with health teams, follow health guidelines and avoid any unnecessary movement.”

Last week, a 31-year-old male resident of Khyber district tested positive after he was screened while departing for Dubai at Bacha Khan International Airport. Following the confirmation of his case, KP health department issued directives to the district health officer of Khyber for immediate surveillance and contact tracing.

The disease, caused by the monkeypox virus, leads to flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild but can kill, with children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV, all at higher risk of complications.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

NCDs in Pakistan

NCDs in Pakistan

Zafar Mirza
We must effectively implement preventative policies, regulatory, managerial, educational interventions and reliable health services.

Editorial

Defiant unity
Updated 02 May, 2025

Defiant unity

State has an opportunity to capitalise on unity, and address social and political crises, ensuring that no obvious vulnerabilities remain for enemies to exploit.
Points to ponder
02 May, 2025

Points to ponder

FOR the people of Pakistan to successfully confront the multiple crises the country faces, it is important to...
Protesting doctors
02 May, 2025

Protesting doctors

THE stand-off between the Punjab government and protesting doctors and nurses has now entered a critical point, with...
War clouds
Updated 01 May, 2025

War clouds

This is a highly dangerous game which can have unpredictable ramifications for the entire region.
Tax proposals
01 May, 2025

Tax proposals

THE government must treat the tax proposals of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the FY26...
Labour rights
01 May, 2025

Labour rights

ON Labour Day, Pakistan must reframe its narrative on trade unions and restore labour rights. Beset with a raft of...