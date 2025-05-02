Justice not limited to courts, says SC judge Mandokhail

• Urges people to ensure justice in their actions

• Calls for recognition of mining sector on Labour Day

• CJP reaffirms judiciary’s role in enforcing workers’ rights

ISLAMABAD: A judge must follow the law, but justice is not limited to the courts, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the Supreme Court said on Thursday, stressing that every individual is responsible for ensuring justice in their actions.

Speaking at the ‘Workers and Employers in 2025: Navigating Change with Harmony’ conference organised by the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Justice Mandokhail urged the government to recognise mining as a formal industry, highlighting the severe conditions faced by miners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He expressed deep concern over the lack of institutional safeguards for mine workers and called for comprehensive legal and administrative reforms to ensure their welfare and protection.

Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court praised Pakistan’s progressive labour legislation, noting its longstanding tradition and international commitments.

In his opening remarks, retired Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, chairman of NIRC, reaffirmed the commission’s mandate to balance industrial progress with workers’ rights protection.

Prominent jurist Barrister Dr Zafarullah Khan stressed the Islamic foundations of labour justice, noting that “lawful and hard-earned income is an act of worship”.

Minister for Law and Justice reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the NIRC’s mandate, emphasising that fair dispute resolution and protection of workers’ rights were in line with international standards.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain highlighted skills development as central to providing decent employment opportunities. He acknowledged the ILO’s role in supporting vulnerable workers and called for an institutional framework for effective labour dispute resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, ILO Country Director Geir Tonstol said that “tripartite dialogue is not just beneficial, it is essential”.

He added, “In today’s evolving world of work, industrial harmony depends on inclusive, consensus-driven solutions that reflect the lived realities of our labour force. The ILO is proud to support Pakistan’s journey towards fairer, safer and more equitable workplaces.”

The national conference called on the government, employers and workers’ organisations to enhance institutional capacity, promote labour law compliance, invest in dispute prevention and resolution mechanisms and promote a culture of open dialogue and mutual respect at all levels.

The event proposed establishing a national tripartite forum to address emerging workplace challenges proactively. Participants underscored resolving labour disputes through social dialogue, conciliation and mutual understanding, reaffirming that labour rights must ensure decent working conditions and workplace safety.

The conference was attended by a large number of workers, legal experts and dignitaries, including retired Justice Mian Shakirullah Jan, former Supreme Court judge Syed Atique Shah, the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court, and Supreme Court Bar Association General Secretary Salman Mansoor Siddiqui.

Right to dignity

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi emphasised on Thursday that Labour Day serves as a solemn occasion to pay tribute to the resilience, dedication and sacrifices of the working men and women, whose contributions are foundational to national development and economic growth.

In his Labour Day message, Justice Afridi highlighted the judiciary’s responsibility as the guardian of constitutional rights, reinforcing the importance of social justice, equity and labour rights protection.

“The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan embodies the right to dignity, fair remuneration and just and humane conditions of work as fundamental principles of policy,” he said.

“These rights are not merely aspirational — but are enforceable legal and moral obligations for the State. The judiciary, as guardian of the Constitution and arbiter of justice, bears a profound responsibility to ensure that these guarantees are realised in both letter and spirit,” he added.

The CJP stressed that historically, Pakistani courts have played a pivotal role in safeguarding labour rights, addressing exploitative practices and interpreting protective labour legislation. The judiciary “has strived to act as a bulwark against discrimination, coercion and inequality at the workplace”, he said

He urged judicial forums handling labour matters to remain vigilant about socio-economic realities faced by workers, emphasising the judiciary’s commitment to accessible, expeditious and fair adjudication of disputes.

He called for strengthened institutional mechanisms to promote decent work, eliminate forced and child labour, ensure workplace safety and uphold labour dignity, fulfilling the constitutional promise of a just society.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2025