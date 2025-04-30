Wind, rain likely to tame heatwave in country

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted wind and thunderstorm along with rain and isolated hailstorm in upper and central parts of the country, including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, from May 1 to 4, and said the current heatwave conditions are likely to subside.

The Met Office forecast a westerly wave to reach the upper parts of the country on the evening of April 30, while moist currents are likely to penetrate northeast Punjab from May 1.

Under the influence of this weather system, wind/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad/Raw­a­­l­­pindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sia­lkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sah­i­wal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Chit­ral, Dir, Swat, Abbo­ttabad, Shangla, Buner, Mala­kand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Moh­mand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, Kur­ram, and Gilgit-Baltistan from the night of April 30 to May 4, with occasional gaps.

Dust storms and thunderstorm-related rain are also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Baha­walpur, Bahawa­lnagar, Suk­kur, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Umerkot, Zhob, Khuzdar, Musakhel and Barkhan from the night of May 2 to May 5, also with occasional gaps.

“Wind-thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels,” the PMD warned.

